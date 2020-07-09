"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have closely followed Alexei and Loren Bovranik’s relationship on social media. The couple appeared on the third season of the show, and they have defied the odds to make their relationship work out. At the time, Loren had taken a birthright trip to Israel when she met Alexei. The couple immigrated to the United States after they started dating, and they held a wedding before the season ended. After their successful stint on the TLC reality show, Alexei and Loren have appeared on several spinoffs. However, they recently had to take a break from television after they welcomed their son this year.

Loren and Alexei's returns on '90 Day Fiancé'

Loren and Alexei became parents back in April, and they have shared their parenthood journey on their social media accounts. The couple named their child Shai, and Loren has told fans that her new life as a mother has been challenging, but rewarding. Loren often shares pictures of her son on Instagram where she offers advice to her fans on how to navigate the challenging aspects of being a first-time mother. The American reality star recently shared some good news with her followers after she revealed that she would return to "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" in the coming weeks. The spinoff show gives some former "90 Day Fiancé" stars a chance to react to the current seasons of the show.

However, Loren didn't confirm the number of episodes the couple will feature on the show.

Fans have expressed their delight at the prospect of Alexei and Loren making a comeback on Pillow Talk. The couple was a fan favorite before their hiatus. Many viewers felt that the two reality stars had perfect chemistry, and their hilarious reactions to different segments of the show were fun to watch.

As fans await their return, many feel that the couple will bring a more mature approach to the show. Alexei and Loren are now parents, and they could have some good advice for the couples starring on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After."

Loren on Instagram

Viewers noticed Loren’s mature personality on her Instagram page when she opened up about her new life as a mother.

She stated that she had gone through a roller coaster of emotions ever since her son had come into her life. The American reality star admitted that she had suffered postpartum depression and, she told fans that she was nervous about her ability to become a good mother to her son. Loren said that she connected with other new mothers over the Internet to find out whether she was doing a good job raising her son. She told fans that socializing with other women had helped her get through the difficult period of feeling that she was not good enough for her son. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers look forward to seeing Loren, Alexei, and their son on Pillow Talk.