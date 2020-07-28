The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" was a huge success. Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens made history after they became the first gay couple to ever feature on the popular reality show. Unfortunately, the two reality stars went their separate ways after the season ended due to their incompatible personalities. The ex-partners have been trying to move on from their disastrous relationship, and Erika recently revealed that she has a new boyfriend. Stephanie has insisted that she is still single, but some rumors have surfaced online linking her to a former cast member from the recently concluded season.

Stephanie and Rose's relationship

Over the past few days, "90 Day Fiancé" fans have speculated that Stephanie could be dating Rosemarie Vega. During the Tell All episodes that aired in June, Rosemarie admitted that she was bisexual and that she had dated women in the past. The Filipino reality star made the startling revelation after her ex-boyfriend, Big Ed, claimed that he had seen pictures of Rosemarie having a good time with another woman on her Facebook page. Even though fans were not happy with the fact that Big Ed revealed Rosemarie’s sexuality, they suspect that the 23-year-old reality star could have bounced back from her break up with Big Ed by dating Stephanie.

Rumors about Rosemarie and Stephanie’s relationship picked up steam recently after the Filipino reality star commented on Stephanie’s latest Instagram picture.

The American reality star posted some sexy pictures of herself and claimed that many boys and girls wanted to date her. Fans noticed that Rosemarie liked the picture, and they wondered whether Stephanie and Rosemarie are in a relationship. The two reality stars have not confirmed the rumors that they are dating, but many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers wouldn’t mind seeing them together.

Past break-ups on '90 Day Fiancé'

A potential relationship between Rosemarie and Stephanie would offer both women a fresh start after their previous relationships failed miserably. Stephanie and Erika struggled with jealousy issues during their time together, with Stephanie constantly insisting that she was uncomfortable with Erika’s close friendship with her ex-lovers.

On her part, Rosemarie broke up with Big Ed after she got tired of his disrespectful attitude towards her. Fans had complained that Big Ed did not respect the Filipino reality star after he told her that her breath did not smell pretty.

They also felt that Big Ed was trying to embarrass Rosemarie when he revealed that she was bisexual. However, Rosemarie stood up for herself and embraced her sexuality, and many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have praised her for how she handled the situation. Now that reports have emerged suggesting that Rosemarie is dating Stephanie, fans hope that the two reality stars will address the rumors. If the gossip turns out to be true, a relationship between Stephanie and Rosemarie would be highly entertaining to watch on "90 Day Fiancé."