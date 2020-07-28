Loren and Alexei Brovarnik returned to "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" this month after a brief absence from the show. The couple welcomed their son in April, and the first time parents had taken some time off from the popular reality show to take care of their newborn child. Loren and Alexei have not missed a beat since their return on Pillow Talk, and their chemistry has impressed many fans. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers were also stunned after they saw Loren’s latest Instagram picture.

Loren in bikini

In her latest post, Loren posted a picture of herself in a bikini, and she looked unrecognizable when compared to her previous pictures.

The American reality star had gained some weight during her pregnancy, but in her latest picture, fans noticed that she appeared to have lost a few pounds. Loren was also wearing some stylish sunglasses to go along with her black bikini outfit, and many of her followers praised her for her gorgeous look. To caption the picture, Loren told fans that she had posted the picture to support other women and elevate their self-esteem. Many fans posted positive comments praising Loren for her decision to uplift other women, and it is clear that she is turning into a fan favorite.

Fans had their first encounter with Loren when she appeared on the third season of "90 Day Fiancé" with Alexei. Loren had taken a birthright trip to Israel when she met her husband, and the couple decided to move to New York after dating for a few months.

Alexei finalized his visa application process in January when he announced that he had acquired permanent residency in the United States. The couple was also expecting a child at the time, and they documented their journey to parenthood on TLC during a special episode of "90 Day Fiancé" titled, ‘Loren & Alexei’s Birth Special.’

Loren became mother

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers witnessed Loren embark on her journey as a new mother, and her struggles as she tried to navigate the health concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple had a pregnancy scare after doctors told them that Loren would have her baby through a C-section because she had “an incompetent cervix.” Fortunately for the American reality star, she did not have any complications when she delivered her baby. Loren has consistently talked about her experiences on her Instagram page, and she recently revealed that she has reached out to other mothers to learn about their experiences, and the challenges they face when raising their children.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have been impressed with how Loren has handled her transition into motherhood. After seeing her latest Instagram picture, fans feel that Loren has set a good example for many women on how to regain their previous sexy figures after pregnancy.