Over the past few months, Nicole Nafziger has come under criticism from "90 Day Fiancé" fans for her continued stay in Morocco. The American reality star flew to the African country in March to visit her boyfriend, Azan Tefou. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic led to a ban on international flights in Morocco, and Nicole has been stuck in a foreign country for the past few months. Nicole also said that she cannot afford the flights which are operating by the US government for its citizens. Fans have criticized the 26-year-old for abandoning May, her five-year-old daughter, in the United States.

It appears that Nicole could have caved in to the pressure from the vocal fans. The former "90 Day Fiancé" star recently announced that she would be returning to her home country.

Nicole and Azan's relationship

Nicole posted an intimate picture of herself and Azan as she informed her followers that she would soon be returning to the United States. She claimed that she was happy to have spent the past four months with Azan, but the 26-year-old went on to reveal that she would return to her home country in the next few weeks. Nicole wrote that she would cherish the remaining days she would get to spend with Azan in Morocco. The American reality star declared that May and Azan are the most important people in her life.

After Nicole posted the lovely message, "90 Day Fiancé" fans speculated that Azan could accompany his girlfriend to the United States.

While Azan could eventually immigrate to America to start a new life with Nicole, his previous attempts to secure a K-1 visa were not successful. Despite the many obstacles they have faced in their relationship, Nicole and Azan have remained loyal to each other.

However, fans are looking forward to seeing Nicole reunited with her daughter in the United States. The 26-year-old was working at a Starbucks before she traveled to Morocco for her vacation, and she may go back to her old job once she returns to the United States.

Nicole in USA

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers had mixed reactions after Nicole announced that she would be back in the United States.

Many felt that the American reality star had proved that she was an incompetent parent after abandoning her daughter for the past four months. However, a section of fans has defended Nicole for spending time with Azan. The fans feel that the 26-year-old has the right to make her own decisions regarding her love life. It appears that Nicole is serious about her relationship with Azan, and she has hinted that she would consider making a permanent move to Morocco if the United States denies him a K-1 visa. For now, many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are looking forward to seeing Nicole reunite with her daughter in the coming days.