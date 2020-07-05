"90 Day Fiancé" fans had their first encounter with Molly Hopkins on the fifth season of the popular reality show. The American reality star was involved in a controversial relationship with Luis, her boyfriend from the Dominican Republic. Even though the couple tied the knot during their time on the show, they filed for divorce in 2018. Since then, Molly has appeared on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk," and she recently landed a job as the cover model for the July edition of Plus Magazine.

Molly on cover page

Molly posted the news on her Instagram account along with a picture of the magazine cover.

The "90 Day Fiancé" star was dressed in a black lingerie outfit as she looked directly into the camera for a power pose. Molly told fans that she was elated to be on the cover of the magazine for July which is also her birthday month. She also revealed that she had been nervous during the photo-shoot and thanked all the people who had helped her through the process. Molly’s followers congratulated her for making it as the cover model for the magazine. While her followers agreed that she looked beautiful on the cover, a section of fans in the comment section of the pic body-shamed Molly for appearing on the magazine cover.

However, Molly’s followers have defended her decision to take part in the photo-shoot, and they insisted that the "90 Day Fiancé" star looked stunning in the black lingerie.

Despite the few fans who body-shamed her, Molly has said that she is proud of her curvy body. Over the past few years, Molly has documented her weight loss journey, and she recently revealed that she has lost more than 40 pounds. After her photo-shoot, Molly gave an interview in which she discussed her relationship status.

Molly interested in dating

In the candid interview, Molly said she was still open to dating foreign men. However, she insisted that any foreigner interested in her would have to arrange for his travel and accommodation in the United States. The American reality star said that the K-1 visa process had been very stressful for her, and she wasn’t willing to make the same mistake she made with Luis.

When asked about her favorite couple on "90 Day Fiancé," Molly revealed that Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky were her favorite.

The American reality star has said that she is dating again, but she yet to get into a serious relationship. For now, Molly is concentrating on her modeling career, and she claimed that she was looking forward to appearing on more magazine covers. Even though some fans made fun of her appearance, the majority of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are happy to see Molly succeed in her new line of work. Let us know what you think about Molly's picture. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."