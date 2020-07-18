Over the past few weeks, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have patiently waited for their first encounter with Melyza Zeta, Tim Clarkson’s girlfriend. Tim has spoken highly of his Colombian sweetheart, but fans were yet to see her make her first appearance on TLC. The wait is finally over after the reality network released a preview clip for next Monday’s episode.

Melyza and Tim's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

In the teaser clip, "90 Day Fiancé" star Melyza opens up about her relationship with Tim. The Colombian reality star tells producers that she first traveled to the United States when she turned 20 years old.

At the time, Melyza says that she decided to immigrate to America to learn the English language and become more independent. Melyza claims that she was not looking for a relationship at the time, but she met Tim and fell in love with his goofy personality. However, she admits that she was not into white men when she had her first encounter with Tim, but a mutual friend introduced her to the American reality star, and they hit it off. Melyza describes Tim’s ability to make her laugh as one of the reasons why she fell in love with him. She admits that her American boyfriend taught her how to open up to people and always see the fun side of life.

However, things got complicated for the couple when Melyza moved back to Colombia.

The two reality stars decided to have a long-distance relationship, and Melyza claims that they were both committed to each other. The Colombian reality star says that she wanted to get married to Tim. Unfortunately for Melyza, her hopes of starting a new life with her American boyfriend went up in flames during her last visit to the United States.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

She told producers that she had planned on living with Tim for six months, and after they had the experience of living together, they would transition to getting married. Regrettably, when Melyza arrived in the United States, she felt that something was wrong.

Tim cheated on Melyza

Tim has since admitted that he cheated on Melyza, which made her cancel their plans of starting a life together.

The American reality star hopes that by moving to Colombia, he can win back Melyza’s trust, and the couple can go back to their initial plans of getting married. In a past episode, Tim admitted that he was responsible for his break up with Melyza, and while the couple still talks to each other, Melyza is not ready to leave her family and move to the United States. Next Monday’s episode promises to reveal more intriguing details about "90 Day Fiancé" star Tim and Melyza’s relationship. It will be interesting to see how Melyza and Tim get along once he lands in Colombia, and whether the couple can overcome the distrust brought about by Tim’s infidelity. According to EOnline, fans will also see Kenneth and Armado's reunion in the upcoming episode.