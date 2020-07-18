Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio made history last month as the first male gay couple featured on the "90 Day Fiancé" series. The two reality stars started dating online after interacting in a gay dad’s social media group. Over the past few episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," fans have watched Kenneth take a four-day road trip from Florida to Mexico. Next Monday’s episode will see the American reality star finally arrive in Mexico, and his first encounter with Armando promises to be emotional for the two reality stars.

Kenneth and Armando's meeting

In a teaser video for the upcoming episode, Kenneth finally arrives at Armando’s apartment.

Armando is busy preparing some food as he awaits Kenneth’s arrival. The Mexican reality star tells producers that he has dealt with many emotions since finding out that Kenneth would move to Mexico to be with him. Armando appears nervous ahead of his first meeting with his American boyfriend. On his part, Kenneth arrives outside Armando’s house and takes a moment to reflect on his journey. The 57-year-old reality star says that he has always dreamt of meeting Armando in person.

Once "90 Day Fiancé" star Kenneth gets out of his car and knocks on Armando’s door, an emotional scene unfolds. The two men embrace passionately and start crying. Kenneth tells Armando that he made his dreams come true, and he declares his love for him.

After the couple gets their emotions under control, Armando tells producers that he has waited to meet Kenneth in person for a very long time. In a previous episode, the Mexican reality star had a profound conversation with his parents regarding his sexuality. Armando explained that he felt that his parents did not love him because of how they had tried to suppress his sexuality.

Death of Armando's wife

The 32-year-old also opened up about the death of his ex-wife. Armando revealed that he was married for eight years before he finally revealed that he was gay. Unfortunately, his ex-wife passed away in a car accident, but the events leading up to her death were controversial. Armando revealed that she had tried to ram into his car before perishing in the accident.

The Mexican reality star has stated that his ex-wife was dealing with anger issues after she learned that he was gay, and he had argued with her before the fatal accident. The Mexican reality star has an eight-year-old daughter named Hannah, and it will be interesting to see how handles his responsibilities as a parent now that Kenneth has arrived in Mexico. The American reality star has four children of his own, and many fans look forward to seeing him help Armando raise his daughter. For now, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers will have to tune in to TLC next Monday to watch Armando and Kenneth’s tearful first encounter. Fans will also see Melyza talking about Tim in the next episode.