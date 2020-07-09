Last month, the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" concluded with some disappointing breakups. Among the couples who split up were Stephanie Matto and her girlfriend, Erika. The two reality stars made history as the first gay couple to appear on the "90 Day Fiancé" series. However, Erika and Stephanie’s relationship had problems similar to other straight couples that appear on the popular reality show. Stephanie struggled to get along with Erika’s friends, while Erika felt that Stephanie was too controlling. The couple ended up calling off their relationship when the season ended.

However, it appears that Stephanie may have picked up a few habits from her ex-girlfriend.

Stephanie in red hair

In her latest Instagram post, Stephanie debuted a new hairstyle, and fans feel that Erika may have influenced the new look. During her time on the show, fans were impressed by Erika’s array of colorful hairstyles. In her latest picture, Stephanie appears to have copied her ex-partner by coloring her hair red. Fans were a little surprised by the American reality star’s new bold hairstyle. In the comment section, some fans accused Stephanie of ripping off Erika’s fashion style, while others felt that the 29-year-old reality star had the right to be adventurous with her look.

Stephanie and Erika are currently starring on "90 Day Fiancé; Strikes Back," Even though they broke up, the two reality stars have still had a lot to say about their time together.

In a recent interview, Stephanie accused Erika of abandoning her in Australia. The American reality star revealed that she spent her last night in Australia in a hotel room while Erika was out partying with her friends. Stephanie has also claimed that Erika had planned to appear on the current 90 Day Fiancé spinoff with one of her ex-girlfriends.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Erika on Stephanie

According to Daily Mail, on her part, Erika has admitted that she did not spend a lot of off-screen time with Stephanie when they were filming the show. Apart from their onscreen storyline, the two reality stars rarely hang out together in Australia. Erika has blamed Stephanie for their breakup.

In some scathing remarks, the Australian reality star said that her ex-girlfriend’s jealousy contributed to the failure of their relationship. Erika has admitted that she realized that she wasn’t compatible with Stephanie when it was already too late. She has claimed that she wouldn’t have invited Stephanie to Australia if she knew that they would have such an awkward time together.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are glad that the couple broke up since it was clear that they did not have any chemistry together. However, after their separation, it appears that Stephanie may have learned some fashion tips from Erika. Stephanie’s new hairstyle could be proof that her relationship with Erika could have worked out if they had been patient with each other.