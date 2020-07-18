Nicole Nafziger, the "Happily Ever After" Star, has consistently divided the opinion of many "90 Day Fiancé" fans ever since she first appeared on the popular reality show. The American reality star had a turbulent relationship with her Moroccan boyfriend, Azan, and many fans felt that he was using her. Even though they broke up during their time on "90 Day Fiancé," the couple reunited earlier this year when Nicole traveled to Morocco for a vacation. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic led to a ban on international flights during Nicole’s stay in the African country, and she has been living with Azan for the past three months.

Nicole posted her daughter's picture

While Nicole has insisted that she will return to the United States once Morocco lifts its ban on international flights, "90 Day Fiancé" fans have accused her of abandoning her six-year-old daughter. Nicole’s daughter, May, has been living with her grandmother in the United States ever since the pandemic began. Fans have accused Nicole of neglecting her responsibilities regarding her daughter, and her latest Instagram post has intensified the fan’s criticism. In the picture Nicole shared, May looked sad as she stared at a bowl of food in front of her. To caption the picture, Nicole wrote, “This is the cutest sleepy face I’ve ever seen.” However, her followers did not agree with her assessment.

Instead, they felt that May was sad because her mother was not by her side. Meanwhile, Laura Jallali posted commented on the picture and urged Nicole to get back to her daughter. She said, "Do not make the same mistake I did, she needs her mom and these men are just users. He has a wife and children forget this looser and come back home."

Fans slammed "90 Day Fiancé" star Nicole after she posted May’s sad picture.

Many of her followers posted scathing comments about her lack of parenting skills. They accused Nicole of prioritizing her relationship with Azan over her daughter. For a majority of fans, Nicole has proved to be an incompetent parent, and her latest Instagram picture reinforced the perception that she is a selfish woman who only cares about her well being.

Even though fans have expressed their disappointment in Nicole, her mother recently defended her decision to stay with Azan.

Robbalee Fouraker defends Nicole

In a recent social media post, Robbalee Fouraker told fans to stop criticizing her daughter. She stated that Azan and Nicole’s relationship was complicated, but she would support any decision that made her daughter happy. Robbalee stated that she was glad to spend time with May, and she revealed that Nicole communicates with her daughter every day. On her part, Nicole has insisted that she won’t cave into the pressure that fans are exerting on her relationship with Azan. The American reality star has insisted that she will return to the United States once Morocco lifts its ban on international flights.

However, her latest post provoked many "90 Day Fiancé" fans, and it will be interesting to see how she reacts to the backlash she received. The controversial reality star will have to choose between her love for Azan and her responsibility towards her daughter. Meanwhile, according to the Eonline, the fifth season of "Happily Ever After" is currently going on.