"90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" star Larissa wants to give her relationship with ex-boyfriend Eric another chance. In a clip from the show, the reality star clearly still hoped that they will get back together. In Sunday's episode, Eric Nichols asked to meet with her in a restaurant. Larissa Dos Santos Lima, however, seemed to be thinking that their meeting would be a "date."

Larissa, the '90 Day Fiancé' star is feeling lonely

According to the reality star, she felt "hopeful" about their date. She revealed that she had been feeling lonely and that she realized that Eric Nichols was the ex that she cared for the most.

Larissa recalled that Eric was always nice and kind to her during their relationship. She also shared that she feared that he no longer liked her.

In a past episode, Larissa confessed that she and Eric had already broken up. One of her reasons for breaking up with him was his disinterest in being intimate with her towards the last months of their relationship. Previews for "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" teased that Larissa and Eric will eventually continue their relationship. In one scene, the couple had a tense conversation. It was also shown that Eric was with her during a plastic surgery session. In a previous Entertainment Weekly interview, she compared Eric Nichols with ex-husband Colt Johnson.

According to her, Colt is merely a 1980s Honda car when you put him next to a Ferrari like Eric.

Will Larissa Dos Santos Lima move out of Las Vegas?

Larissa Dos Santos Lima may no longer be a Las Vegas-based reality star if rumors are true. It is said that the "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After" star is planning to move out of Las Vegas.

According to an Instagram post, she wants to leave her past life in the city behind. She feels “excited” to experience a new life in another place. However, there is no news yet as to where she will move.

Larissa previously moved to Las Vegas because of her marriage to Colt Johnson. Las Vegas is Colt’s hometown and they lived together in his mother’s house in the city.

However, their toxic relationship had to end because of alleged domestic abuse issues. They eventually divorced after six months.

What does Larissa think of Colt Johnson and his new relationship?

On the other hand, "90 Day Fiancé" star Larissa Dos Santos Lima weighed in on Colt Johnson and his current relationship. Her former husband is now with his new girlfriend, Jess Caroline. According to her, Colt might be rushing too much in trying to be in a relationship with Jess. She thinks that her ex-husband is a bit conservative and Jess might be too much for him. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."