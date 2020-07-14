The second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" has seen Sumit try his best to win back Jenny’s trust. Last season, Jenny was heartbroken when she found out that Sumit was already married. The 61-year-old reality star returned to America after she discovered that her Indian boyfriend had lied about his marital status. However, Sumit convinced Jenny to give him a second chance, and he appears to have won Jenny’s heart.

Sumit and Jenny's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

In a recent Instagram post, Sumit shared a lovely picture of himself and Jenny as he asked fans to tune into the show. The two reality stars looked stunning as the posed for the photograph, and many fans commented that they looked perfect together.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans also noted that Jenny looked younger in the picture. While a section of fans speculated that Sumit could have used filters to enhance his girlfriend’s appearance, many agreed that Jenny looks younger than her actual age of 61. In the comments section, Sumit’s followers praised him for his dedication to Jenny, and many feel that the couple has had a fairy tale love story due to the many challenges they have had to overcome.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers hope that Jenny doesn’t end up regretting her decision to move to India to be with Sumit. While the couple has gotten along this season, fans are still curious about Sumit’s divorce. The 32-year-old has not told Jenny about the status of his divorce proceedings, and fans suspect that he could be hiding some secrets from his girlfriend.

Many fans feel that the couple’s relationship could crumble if Sumit fails to involve Jenny in his divorce proceedings.

The divorce saga

Even though the Indian reality star has agreed to pay for his divorce, there has been speculation that he has a child with his ex-wife. If the rumors turn out to be true, Jenny will have to reevaluate her commitment to Sumit.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

While she also has children from a previous relationship, she has been honest with Sumit about her past. The American reality star has consistently urged Sumit to be truthful to her, and she will surely be disappointed if she finds out that her boyfriend has been hiding his child from her. Jenny will also have to convince Sumit’s parents to accept her if his divorce is approved.

Converting to the Hindu religion would likely convince her boyfriend’s family to approve of their relationship, but Jenny has struggled to follow Sumit’s customs during her stay in India. Nevertheless, the fact that Jenny and Sumit are willing to fight for their love makes them a fairy tale couple to "90 Day Fiancé" viewers. Fans should tune in to TLC every Monday to find out whether their story will have a successful conclusion. According to EOnline, fans will see Brittany ending up in tears.