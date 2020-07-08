The coronavirus pandemic has had the world under lockdown for the past three months. Many countries imposed a ban on international flights as a way of controlling the spread of the virus. However, several countries have recently begun opening up their economies. After spending the past few months in quarantine, many people are itching to go out and enjoy the outdoors. Former "90 Day Fiancé" star, Jesse Meester recently traveled to Croatia, and he has shared his experience on his Instagram page.

Jesse in Croatia

In a stunning post, "90 Day Fiancé" star Jesse posted a picture of himself paddling along the Croatian coast and explained that he was having a wonderful time in the European country.

In the picture he shared, Jesse was shirtless as he stood on his paddling boat, and he told fans that he had decided to travel to Croatia for a vacation after travel restrictions were lifted in his country. The 27-year-old said that he had enjoyed working out on the Croatia, and he pointed out that the country had the 3rd cleanest sea in Europe. After three months in quarantine, Jesse told fans that he was elated to spend time out in the open, and the coronavirus pandemic had taught him to appreciate life even more. Jesse also posted a video of him enjoying in Amsterdam

Jesse and Darcey's relationship

Fans were stunned by Jesse’s new lifestyle, and it is clear that he is living his best life in Croatia.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers had their first encounter with Jesse during the first two seasons of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." At the time, Jesse was dating Darcey Silva, and while they got along at the beginning of their relationship, the couple broke up after two seasons. Darcey has since gone on to appear on two more seasons of the show with her second boyfriend, Tom Brooks, but their relationship failed to work out.

Over the past few weeks, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have speculated that Darcey could get her own spinoff show on TLC, and it will be interesting to see whether Jesse features on the show. In a past interview, Jesse claimed that Darcey still had feelings for him, but the American reality star denied Jesse’s allegations.

After his time on reality show ended, Jesse decided to concentrate on his modeling career. He recently received criticism for using a penis enlarger in one of his underwear modeling pictures. Fans felt that Jesse was misleading his followers by using the penis enlarger, but the popular reality star defended himself and said that he had the right to do whatever he wanted with his career. For now, it appears that he is having a good time on vacation, and fans hope that he can appear on a future season of "90 Day Fiancé." Even though he is currently single, Jesse appears to be living his best life in Croatia.