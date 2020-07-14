Things are falling apart. Deavan Clegg and Jihoon are headed for a breakup. In the latest episode of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," Deavan, and Jihoon got into a confrontation over their mounting financial problems. After getting married last year, the couple has struggled to start their new life together. Deavan and her two children moved to Korea to live with Jihoon, but the American reality star has expressed her disappointment at the financial difficulties she has faced since making the move. It now seems that Deavan may be ready to move on from Jihoon.

Deavan and Jihoon's fight

During Monday’s episode, "90 Day Fiancé" star Deavan confronted her husband over their recent financial struggles.

The American reality star expressed her displeasure at Jihoon’s inability to take care of his family. On his part, Jihoon admitted that he had failed to provide a respectable lifestyle for his young household. The Korean reality star admitted that he did not have any marketable skills to secure a good job. Jihoon revealed that he was in debt, and he had taken up some part-time jobs to support his family

Jihoon’s revelation about his part-time jobs did not impress Deavan. The American reality star felt that her husband was lazy. She was later surprised to learn that Jihoon had refused to lend her his $3000 savings as she tried to rent a nicer apartment. The 23-year-old told producers that Jihoon had tricked her into moving to Korea.

Later on in the episode, Deavan declared that she couldn’t tolerate living with her husband anymore. She packed her luggage and moved out of their apartment. Deavan and her children will now stay at a hotel as she tries to figure out the fate of her relationship with Jihoon.

Breakup looms

It is now clear to many "90 Day Fiancé" fans that Jihoon and Deavan are on the brink of a breakup.

Last week, Deavan sparked rumors about her relationship status when she posted a video of her July 4th celebrations on YouTube. The 23-year-old told fans that she wouldn’t talk about her relationship with Jihoon due to her non-disclosure agreement with TLC. However, fans noted that she celebrated the popular American holiday with her family in the United States.

Given how things unfolded in the last episode, fans fear that the couple could go their separate ways when the season ends. Fans have blamed Jihoon for the current state of his relationship with Deavan. Many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that he has failed to step up and help Deavan look after their family. The upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" will be crucial for Jihoon as he tries to win back Deavan’s trust. However, as things stand, the couple is on their way to a nasty break up.