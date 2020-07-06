The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" introduced fans to Big Ed, and his girlfriend on the show, Rosemarie Vega. The two reality stars had an up and down relationship, which led to them eventually breaking up before the season ended. After ending his relationship with Rosemarie, Big Ed has been very active on his Instagram page, and his latest post has led to speculation that he could be dating again.

Big Ed posted the picture

Over the weekend, Big Ed posted a picture of an identified Asian girl on his Instagram page. The American reality star did not explain his relationship to the woman, and fans speculated that she could be his new girlfriend.

In one of his YouTube videos, the "90 Day Fiance" star has said that he loves Asian women, and fans think that he may have moved on from Rosemarie. Big Ed has not confirmed the rumors about his new girlfriend, and while some fans think that the mysterious woman is Big Ed’s new flame, a quick check on the woman’s Instagram account revealed that she could already be in a relationship.

Rose says Big Ed smelled sour

While appearing on "90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back," Rose said that Big Ed smelled sour during their first meeting at the airport. Nevertheless, "90 Day Fiancé" fans are hopeful that Big Ed will move on from Rosemarie in the coming months. The couple had a messy breakup, and they have been taunting each other on social media.

In a past Instagram video, Big Ed referred to the pretty breath comment he made to Rosemarie during their time on the show. While interviewing a female fan, Big Ed advised her to brush her teeth so that her breath would smell pretty. The San Diego resident had made a similar remark about Rosemarie’s breath during his time on the show.

However, Rosemarie has also taunted Big Ed after their break up. The Filipino reality star recently called Big Ed a little pig. Rosemarie made the remark while suggesting an appropriate nickname for her ex-boyfriend. "90 Day Fiancé" fans have given up hope of any reconciliation between Big Ed and Rosemarie.

The two reality stars exchanged some bitter accusations during the season-ending Tell All episode last month. During the episode, Big Ed accused Rosemarie of cheating on him with another woman.

The American reality star used pictures from Rosemarie’s Facebook page to prove that she had cheated on him. While Rosemarie admitted that she was bisexual, she claimed that she has started dating the alleged woman after breaking up with Big Ed. The Filipino reality star then accused Big Ed of asking her to strip naked for him in exchange for some money. After their bitter break up, fans are ready to see the two reality stars move on with their lives. From his latest Instagram post, Big Ed appears to be searching for a new Asian girlfriend.

