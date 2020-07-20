Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are among the most popular reality stars on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." Fans have fallen in love with the couple’s chemistry on the show, and they are always up to some hilarious antics. Annie and David are also active on their social media accounts, and many of their posts have gone viral. However, David’s latest Instagram picture has disgusted a section of fans. The American reality star posted a picture of his wife preparing chicken feet salad, but his followers were not impressed.

David and Jenny loves chicken's feet

To accompany the controversial picture, "90 Day Fiancé" star David explained that his wife had always enjoyed preparing chicken feet dishes for him.

The American reality star appeared to suggest that he was not a big fan of the chicken feet dishes, but he insisted that he wanted to make Annie happy. David told fans that a happy wife equated to a happy life, and he would gladly enjoy the chicken feet tossed salad that Annie would prepare for him. David’s followers did not agree with his assessment. A majority of fans said that Annie’s picture disgusted them.

Chicken feet as salad

In the photograph, Annie smiled as she posed with a knife and her chicken ingredients. Some "90 Day Fiancé" fans called her disgusting for using chicken feet as an ingredient for her salad. A number of fans in the comment section slammed Annie for posting a disgusting pic.

Although fans had firm opinions about Annie’s cooking, they still praised her for preparing a unique meal for her husband. The Thailand native also had an impressive cooking apron in the picture. Fans also praised David for his devotion and loyalty to his wife. The couple has had to overcome several obstacles in their relationship over the past few years, and fans were not surprised after David stated that he would do anything to make Annie happy.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

During their first run on "90 Day Fiancé," David had traveled to Thailand after having some difficult financial problems in the United States. The American reality star has revealed that meeting Annie in Thailand was a life-changing moment for him. The two reality stars met at a bar as Annie, and in a past interview, David has claimed that he fell in love with Annie immediately after he lay his eyes on her.

After she agreed to go on a date with him, David won her over with his hilarious personality, and he ended up proposing to her. After David paid Annie’s dowry price, the couple moved to the United States and had a rough start to their new life together. David did not have a stable job, and Annie had not yet received her work permit. However, things soon got better for the couple once Annie qualified for her work permit. The Thailand native has shared her cooking lessons with many of her fans on Facebook. However, her latest chicken feet dish has not impressed her followers.