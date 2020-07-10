Over the past few weeks, Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme have exchanged some bitter accusations on social media. The two reality stars tied the knot during the recently concluded season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." However, their relationship has since unraveled, and Usman recently announced that he would apply for an annulment of his marriage to Lisa. Despite the animosity that currently exists between the Nigerian reality star and his wife, he recently shocked fans after he posted a sweet message for Lisa’s daughter on his Instagram account.

Usman wished Lisa’s daughter

In the touching post, "90 Day Fiancé" star Usman wished Lisa’s daughter, Noelle, a happy birthday.

The Nigerian reality star said that he would not let his conflict with Lisa affect his relationship with her daughter. Instead, Usman claimed that he loved Noelle like he would love his own biological daughter, and he wished her all the best in life. To conclude his message, Usman prayed that Noelle would grow up to be successful. Usman’s followers were surprised by his polite message for Lisa’s daughter. Many felt that the 31-year-old reality star had acted like a gentleman, and they praised him for keeping Noelle out of his constant arguments with Lisa. Fans also got shocked over calling Lisa's daughter as his daughter.

Even though Usman posted the considerate message, fans feel that his relationship with Lisa is unsalvageable.

Last month, Lisa accused Usman of turning their relationship into a scam. The American reality star also claimed that the Nigerian reality star was a selfish opportunist who had used her to advance his music career. Lisa alleged that Usman had not shared any of the proceeds from his music sales with his family.

While Usman initially tried to ignore Lisa’s accusations, he recently replied to her scathing remarks with some accusations of his own.

Lisa and Usman's relationship

In a recent Instagram video, Usman claimed that Lisa had swindled him from his hard-earned performance money. The 31-year-old reality star claimed that he had appointed Lisa to collect the money from a promotion agency on his behalf.

However, after Lisa got the payment, Usman claims that she held on to the money and later on bought a new car. The Nigerian reality star also announced that he would seek an annulment of his marriage to Lisa. Usman and Lisa’s public dispute has led to TLC firing the couple. During the Tell All episodes, Usman had accused Lisa of using the N-word during a past argument. The American reality star admitted to using the racial slur, and many fans started a petition to get her fired from the "90 Day Fiancé" series. TLC caved to the pressure from its viewers, and the network fired Lisa and Usman from the 90 Day Fiancé: Strikes Back spinoff. Some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are cautiously optimistic that the couple can work out their differences after seeing Usman’s moving post for Lisa’s daughter.