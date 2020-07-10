Erika Owens recently achieved celebrity status due to her colorful personality in the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Erika appeared on the show with Stephanie Matto, but the two reality stars have since broken up. Even though the couple split up, they made history as the first gay couple to participate in the "90 Day Fiancé" series. Like many reality stars that appear on the popular reality show, Erika has admitted that she is struggling with her new life in the public eye.

Erika is struggling

While interacting with her followers on Instagram, "90 Day Fiancé" star Erika opened up about her struggles with her newfound fame.

During a Q&A session, one fan asked Erika whether her newfound fame had overwhelmed her, and if she missed her old normal life. The Australian reality star admitted that she had enjoyed some fun and exciting moments since becoming famous, but she confessed that it was hard living under a microscope. Erika claimed that her life under the public eye has been full of scrutiny, and she has tried to use her new platform to promote charitable causes and small businesses. However, despite her efforts, the 24-year-old has realized that she can’t please everybody.

Last week, a fan criticized "90 Day Fiancé" star Erika after she shared a video of herself getting Botox and filler injections. The fan accused her of profiting from women's insecurities by promoting cosmetic surgery.

Erika vehemently denied the allegations, and she claimed that she had not profited from sharing the video. She also told the fan that she had never tried to take advantage of women’s insecurities by promoting cosmetic surgery. Instead, Erika argued that Botox and filler injections are no different from makeup and other beauty enhancing products.

Meanwhile, rumors of Erika's new boyfriend are making rounds on social media after she uploaded a picture on Instagram.

Fans sympathized with Erika

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have sympathized with Erika after she opened up about her struggles. Some fans feel that the colorful reality star has tried her best to cope with her fame.

Many fans also supported Erika when she broke up with her girlfriend, Stephanie Matto. During the season, viewers felt that Stephanie was an overbearing and jealous girlfriend, and her personality fit in with Erika’s carefree attitude. The couple also had intimacy issues since Stephanie was afraid of showing any form of affection towards Erika. In the end, fans felt that Erika had to move on from Stephanie. Even though she is struggling under the increased public scrutiny, fans have praised Erika for frequently interacting with her over 300,000 followers on Instagram. The Australian reality star is currently starring on 90 Day Fiancé: Strikes Back. Given how honest and straightforward Erika has been with her fans, viewers wouldn’t mind seeing her appear on future seasons of "90 Day Fiancé."