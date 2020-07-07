"90 Day Fiancé" viewers were surprised when TLC announced that Colt Johnson and his ex-wife, Larissa dos Santos, would appear on the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The two reality stars are the first divorced couple to star on the series, and they are still as dramatic as ever. After her divorce, Larissa has been working to improve her appearance through cosmetic surgery, and she has gone out on several dates to find herself a new boyfriend. On the other hand, Colt had started dating another Brazilian woman named Jess Caroline. Unfortunately for Colt, it appears that his relationship with Jess did not last.

Jess Caroline and Colt's relationship

Over the past few weeks, rumors about Colt and Jess’s break up have been circulating the Internet. Although the couple has not officially confirmed their separation, some hawk-eyed "90 Day Fiancé" fans have noticed that Jess has already moved on with a new man. Jess is rumored to be dating Brian Hanvey, a music artist, and producer based in New York. Brian has posted some intimate pictures of himself having a good time with Jess, and fans have now concluded that the Brazilian reality star has found a new American boyfriend after breaking up with Colt. There have also been reports that Larissa was involved in setting up Jess and her new boyfriend. According to ET, in the last episode, Larissa called Jess and told her that Cold is a demon.

During the current season, Larissa has tried to get along with Jess, and she may have played a role in sabotaging Colt’s relationship. After looking up Brian’s Instagram account, fans found out that the music artists is a friend to Larissa and her current boyfriend, Erick. Brian has also featured Larissa and Erick in one of his music videos, and it appears that he has a close relationship with the two reality stars.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are now surprised that Brian is dating Jess, and they feel that Larissa may have set them up.

Colt and Vanessa's relationship

The upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" should reveal the true reason for Colt and Jess’s break up. Although fans feel sorry for Colt after going through another breakup, the American reality star has not been honest with Jess during his time on the show.

In the course of the season, Colt has admitted to having a mysterious lady friend named Vanessa. Colt has confessed that she helped him get through his difficult divorce with Larissa. However, he has insisted that there is no romantic relationship between him and Vanessa, but his attachment to her has made fans suspect that the mystery woman is the reason why Colt and Jess broke up. Colt is now rumored to be currently dating Vanessa. Fans should tune in to TLC every Sunday to find out why Colt and Jess’s relationship failed to work out.