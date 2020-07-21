In the past week, the college recruiting cycle has been buzzing with the news that Jordan Hancock, a four-star prospect from North Gwinnett High School, had de-committed from the Clemson Tigers. The talented cornerback had announced his decision to join Clemson Tigers in March this year, and his sudden U-turn came as a shock to many Tigers fans. Ohio State Buckeyes emerged as the favorites to land Hancock, and he confirmed the rumors this past Sunday when he announced that he would be joining the Buckeyes in 2021, reports ESPN.

Jordan Hancock, a promising prospect

While explaining his decision to join Ohio State Buckeyes over Clemson, Hancock stated that he had not bought into Clemson’s pitch even though he had committed to the program.

The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete was not 100-percent sold on Coach Dabo Swinney’s team, and he soon reconsidered his decision when he realized that Ohio State had not given up on recruiting him. Hancock has revealed that the Buckeyes never took their foot off the gas pedal during their attempts to recruit him, and he eventually decided to join the program because they appeared to be the team most interested in his talents. Hancock has pointed out that the Buckeye’s new defensive coordinator, Kerry Coombs, was a big reason why he picked the team. Fans also thanks Coombs for playing a key role and snatching Hancock from the hands of Clemson Tigers.

Coombs has had success coaching Ohio State cornerbacks into the NFL.

Hancock has revealed that the achievements of previous Buckeye cornerbacks such as Denzel Ward and Jeff Okudah prompted him to join the program. Hancock aspires to play in the NFL once he concludes his college career, and playing for Coombs will boost his chances of making it into the lucrative league.

Hancock has said that his new coach assured him that he had the talent to be a potential first-round pick.

Fiesta Bowl pain

After recruiting Hancock, Ohio State Buckeyes fans should feel confident about their team’s chances to land a national championship over the next few years. Hancock’s addition will also add another layer to the Buckeye’s rivalry with the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson fans were disappointed after Ohio State swooped in and snatched Hancock away from the team’s grasp. The Buckeyes will be satisfied with the move given the fact that they lost to Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl earlier this year. Coach Ryan Day was not happy with the 23-29 defeat his team suffered at the hands of the Tigers; especially after the game saw two controversial calls go against his team. However, Hancock’s recruitment will give the Buckeyes a significant edge over their rivals in the next few seasons. Pundits had already ranked Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class as the best in the country before Hancock’s addition. After adding the 102-ranked prospect, Buckeyes fans should look forward to future match ups with Clemson since their team will have the talent to beat their bitter opponents.