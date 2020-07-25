Over the past month, Kalani Faagata has failed to get along with her Samoan boyfriend, Asuelu Pulaa. The couple has been starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" and they have had some tense moments over the last few episodes. Asuelu’s newfound defiance towards his wife has shocked many fans. The Samoan reality has admitted that he misses his home country, and he has appeared to vent out his anger on Kalani by disrespecting her. Asuelu’s new attitude appears to have taken a toll on Kalani, and she recently took to her Instagram page to open up about her mental struggles, reports InTouch Weekly.

Kalani's message to the fans

Last week, Kalani posted a lengthy message detailing her struggles with depression. According to InTouch Weekly, Kalani told fans that she was feeling a lot of pressure from all the uncertainty surrounding her relationship with Asuelu, and it now appears that their constant arguments have had a detrimental effect on her mental health. The 31-year-old admitted that she had tried her best to overcome the dangerous emotion by looking at some old pictures of her two children as well as her father. She also revealed that her depression had intensified since the lockdown in her country began. The American reality star claimed that she had been unhappy ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

Request by the '90 Day Fiancé' star

To conclude her post, Kalani urged fans to take care of their mental health and seek help if they felt that they were spiraling into depression. Kalani’s followers posted heartwarming messages in the comment section as they tried to comfort the "90 Day Fiancé" star.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Many fans declared their support for the 31-year-old reality star, and they blamed Asuelu for failing to take care of his wife’s emotional needs. Some viewers now doubt whether the couple can resolve their differences after seeing Kalani’s post. In a past episode, Kalani’s father confronted Asuelu over his disrespectful behavior towards his daughter during their son’s birthday party.

In a tense confrontation, Kalani’s father insisted that he would not tolerate Asuelu’s disrespectful behavior towards the women in his family.

For his part, the Samoan admitted that he had acted disrespectfully towards Kalani and her mother. The reality star apologized for his behavior, but fans felt that he was only apologizing because Kalani’s father had confronted him. Viewers are still waiting to see whether Asuelu will change his attitude towards his wife in the upcoming episodes. For now, many fans hope that Kalani can overcome her struggles with depression. The American reality star has promised to keep fans updated over her progress on her social media accounts. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," fans will witness Jess and Colt discussing their sex life.