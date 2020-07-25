Emily Larina, and her husband, Sasha, starred in the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé." Emily was a fan favorite during her time on the popular reality show due to her charming personality. The American reality star met Sasha after traveling to Russia to become an English teacher, and they soon fell in love and conceived a child. Emily has admitted that she approached Sasha because she was lonely in a foreign country, and she needed someone to keep her company. Fortunately for the 29-year-old, her relationship with Sasha worked out perfectly, and they immigrated to America after she gave birth to her child in Russia.

Emily's new pictures

Even though her time on "90 Day Fiancé" ended, Emily has constantly provided updates to her fans on Instagram. The American reality star recently posted a stunning picture of herself which had her followers in disbelief. Emily looked radiant and beautiful in her latest photograph, and many fans have claimed that she almost looks unrecognizable when compared to some of her previous pictures. While Emily appears to be living her best life, her caption for the picture revealed that she had been dealing with depression during her pregnancy. In a touching message, the 29-year-old opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression (PPD.) She told fans that she had struggled with the condition during her time on "90 Day Fiancé," but she had tried her best to put on a smile and get on with the show.

However, Emily claimed that she would cry to Sasha every night about the condition, and her husband would support her and encourage her to fulfill her contract with TLC.

While she tried to seek help in Russia, Emily told fans that her doctor advised her to take some vitamins, but the prescriptions did not help her overcome her depression.

After she gave birth to her son, David, Emily says that she did not feel a strong bond with her newborn child, which only increased her guilt and made her depression worse. However, the American reality star revealed that she relied on her maternal instincts to bond with her son, and once she moved to the United States with her husband, she sought specialized treatment for her PPD.

Emily's mother struggling with PPD

To conclude her post, Emily noted that many first time mothers often struggle with PPD, and it takes time for them to bond with their newborns. She told fans that she had shared her story to create awareness over the condition and help other young mothers overcome the stigma associated with PPD. The American reality star assured her followers that she had grown to love her son. Many "90 Day Fiancé" fans have praised Emily for opening up about her struggles with PPD. From her latest Instagram picture, it appears that Emily has conquered her depression, and she is now living her best life.