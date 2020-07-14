Last month, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers were relieved to see Darcey Silva and Tom Brook’s end their awkward relationship. The couple appeared on two seasons of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" and they quickly fell out with each other after a promising start. In the recently concluded season, Darcey and Tom had a nasty fight at a restaurant, which led to their break up. Even though they split up, Tom has continued to troll Darcey. He recently posted a hilarious picture on his Instagram page, and many fans felt that he was targeting his ex-girlfriend.

Tom and Darcey Silva's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

In the funny post, Tom used Photoshop to imprint his face onto a woman wearing a wedding gown. To caption the post, the British reality star told fans that he would release a project title “Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.” Tom also asked fans to guess who he was about to get married to. After they saw the picture, many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers suspected that Tom was making fun of Darcey. During their time on the show, Darcey consistently asked Tom to propose to her, and at one point in their relationship, Tom gave her the key to his apartment as he tried to show Darcey that he was committed to her.

Unfortunately for Darcey, Tom did not propose.

In his latest jibe at his ex-girlfriend, the British reality star appears to be suggesting that Darcey’s wish of getting a man to propose to her may never come true. It isn’t the first time that Tom has trolled Darcey after their break up. In an earlier Instagram post, he asked fans to guess the content of the letter he had written for his ex-girlfriend after their nasty fight.

Tom had tried to use the gesture to apologize to Darcey, but her sister, Stacey, tore up the letter after Tom left it outside their door.

Tom and Darcey’s break up

While Tom and Darcey’s break up has been brutal to watch, fans recently found out that the couple’s relationship was doomed to fail right from the start.

In a past interview with Domenick Nati, Tom revealed that he did not intend to star on the "90 Day Fiancé" series. The British reality star said that Darcey begged him to appear on the reality show, and he was drunk when he went for the show’s auditions. Tom claimed that he was surprised after the show’s producers accepted his application to star on the show. The British reality star alleged that he had never watched the show before, and he was stunned when Darcey asked him to propose to her. He admitted that while he liked the American reality star, he did not appreciate the pressure she put on him in their relationship. It will be interesting to see how Darcey responds to Tom’s latest Instagram jibe at her.

