Larissa dos Santos returned to "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" as a single woman. The Brazilian reality star finalized her divorce to Colt Johnson last year, and fans are looking forward to seeing her back on the dating scene. Larissa still lives in the United States after her divorce. She has said that living in America is a fulfillment of her childhood dreams, but her dreams could turn into nightmares since she is facing deportation due to her troubled legal history.

Domestic violence case against Larissa

Although Colt and Larissa eventually parted on good terms, the process leading up to their divorce was messy.

The couple frequently had arguments after they realized that they had married each other for the wrong reasons. Their quarrels eventually turned violent, and in January last year, the police arrested Larissa over allegations of domestic assault. Luckily for the Brazilian reality star, the courts gave her a lenient sentence, which ensured that she wouldn’t serve any jail time. Instead, Larissa had to take domestic violence classes and complete 48 hours of community service.

Despite the kind verdict she received, Larissa is not yet off the hook. During their divorce, Colt canceled her affidavit of support as well as her green card. That meant that the American reality star severed all ties he had to Larissa, and she would have to find another way of justifying her stay in the United States.

The Brazilian reality star stayed with her friend in Los Angeles for some time to avoid being arrested by the police. Earlier this year, Larissa finally received her work permit, and for the time being, she is a legal resident in the United States. According to InTouch Weekly, Larissa said, "I have no idea what can happen to me and I’m very scared to be arrested again and be deported forever.”

To help her with her residential situation, Larissa hired a lawyer who represented her at the immigration department.

After presenting her case, the lawyer managed to get a favorable ruling which would ensure that her divorce with Colt wouldn't lead to her deportation. However, the Brazilian reality star will have to be a law-abiding citizen and avoid any legal troubles if she wants to continue living in America. After she received her work permit, Larissa told fans that she could venture into the adult entertainment industry.

In a past interview, she revealed that she would shoot a porn film if anyone offered her $500,000.

Larissa on Only Fans account

The popular reality star will also launch an OnlyFans account for paying fans where she will post seductive pictures and videos of herself. After her divorce from Colt, Larissa started dating Eric, but they have also had an up and down relationship. During the first episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," Larissa said that she had broken up with Eric, accusing him of being financially unstable. Given her shaky legal status in the United States, Larissa would have to marry another American man to avoid deportation.