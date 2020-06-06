The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" ended last Sunday, and fans are eagerly awaiting the Tell All episodes to see their favorite reality stars reunite and discuss their time on the show. However, many viewers have expressed their indifference towards Tom Brooks. The British reality star did not impress fans with his arrogant attitude during his time on the show with his now ex-girlfriend, Darcey Silva. The couple had a messy breakup scene in one of the episodes, and Tom’s behavior outraged many fans.

Darcey and Tom's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

During the scene with Darcey, Tom told her that she had gained weight.

He made the comment after a heated exchange with Darcey, and fans felt that he was resorting to fat-shaming tactics so that he would lower her self-esteem. After the couple broke up, many fans expressed their relief since they thought that Tom would no longer appear on the show. However, Tom decided to apologize to Darcey for his behavior, but the American reality star did not accept his apology. A majority of viewers felt that Tom was being insincere, and he had decided to apologize to Darcey with the hidden agenda of getting additional screen time on the show.

Even though "90 Day Fiancé" fans hate Tom Brooks, the British reality star appears to have grown on one of his cast members. In a recent interview, Varya Malina defended Tom’s antics on the recently concluded show.

Varya revealed that she had a deep admiration for the British reality star. She also claimed that Tom was well-liked by his fellow cast members. Varya said that fans had misunderstood Tom’s personality. The Russian reality star stated that Tom was a good person and that he always looks out for his fellow cast members.

Varya surprised '90 Day Fiancé' fans

Varya’s positive comments about Tom surprised many fans. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers immediately started speculating that Varya and Tom could be involved in a relationship. However, the rumors could prove to be pure speculation since Varya’s storyline on the show ended with her getting back together with Geoffrey Paschel.

After rejecting his proposal at the beginning of the season, Varya finally agreed to marry the American reality star. However, fans will have to wait to find out if she is still engaged to Geoffrey. The Tennessee native was banned from the upcoming Tell All episodes after it emerged that he was facing sexual assault allegations.

Varya has said that she will participate in Geoffrey’s self-produced Tell All, which he will post on his YouTube channel after the TLC version ends. In the meantime, fans will get to see the other "90 Day Fiancé" interact with each other next Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the other cast members collaborate with Varya’s comments about Tom.