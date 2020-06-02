It’s over. Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Tim Malcolm has confirmed that he broke up with Jennifer Tarazona. The couple was a fan favorite in the third season of "Before the 90 Days." By the end of the season, Tim had proposed to Jennifer, and fans thought that the couple would ride off into the sunset and live happily ever after. Unfortunately, Tim recently revealed that he had decided to end his relationship with his Colombian girlfriend.

Money problems for '90 Day Fiancé' couple

According to InTouch Weekly, Tim said, “After the tell-all, Jeniffer and I were planning to get her a visa, but it was very expensive." During his appearance on TLC’s new show, "90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined," The American reality star said that he has been going through financial difficulties over the past few months, and that put a strain on his relationship with Jennifer.

Tim’s money problems prevented him from securing a visa for the Colombian reality star. He asked his girlfriend to be patient as he tried to resolve his financial situation. However, Tim told fans that Jennifer ended up leaving him after he made a difficult business decision.

To expand his gun-making business, Tim purchased an expensive piece of equipment. His decision did not sit well with Jennifer, and she accused him of caring more about his business than their relationship. Tim revealed that after they argued, he stopped talking to Jennifer, and after some time, they decided to end their relationship. The American reality star told fans that he hasn’t seen Jennifer for some time. However, he clarified that they had parted on good terms.

Some fans have urged Tim to reconcile with Jennifer. The Colombian reality star made a good impression on many viewers during her time on "90 Day Fiancé." Nonetheless, Tim has insisted that he doesn’t intend on getting back together with her. He also revealed that he is still in touch with his other ex-girlfriend, Veronica.

Tim told fans that he still co-parents her daughter, Chloe, and he has been in touch with them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Promise ring

Veronica was an interesting sub-plot in Jennifer’s and Tim’s relationship during their time on "90 Day Fiancé." Fans were surprised when Tim used the engagement ring he had used during his proposal to Veronica as the promise ring for his proposal to Jennifer.

Many viewers felt that Tim was too close to Veronica, and they felt sorry for Jennifer since she was involved in an awkward situation. After his breakup with Jennifer, Tim is proving to be quite the lady’s man. The American reality star revealed that he is dating another Colombian woman who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. As things stand, it seems like Tim could make another appearance in a future season of "90 Day Fiancé."