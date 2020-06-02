Rosemarie Vega has been living her well since breaking up with Big Ed. Fans have witnessed her evolution from a soft-spoken girlfriend to a fierce single woman. At the beginning of the season, many viewers felt that Big Ed was bullying Rosemarie due to her easy-going personality. However, as the show progressed, fans have seen the 23-year-old reality star come out of her shell, and she eventually broke up with her American boyfriend after they failed to overcome their sharp differences.

Rose became an instant hit on social media

Since then, Rosemarie has become an Internet sensation. She has garnered over 500,000 followers on Instagram, and her fans have observed her newfound confidence.

In a recent post, Rosemarie shared a sexy picture of herself and captioned it, “Your beauty is defined by you and not by others.” Fans were stunned by Rosemarie’s confident pose in the picture. The Filipino reality star looked like a model as she held her hair back in a pool and looked directly into the camera. Her followers praised her good looks, with many noting that she had become more self-assured since she split up with Big Ed. The image generated over 40,000 likes in the first 24 hours after the Filipino reality star posted it.

Rosemarie’s caption could also be the latest jibe at her ex-boyfriend. By insisting that no one could define her beauty, Rosemarie may have been referring to the numerous times that Big Ed commented on her looks and hygiene during their time on "90 Day Fiancé." In one embarrassing segment, Big Ed asked the Filipino reality star to shave her legs since he preferred women with smooth legs.

The San Diego resident defended his curt remark by saying that, because he lived in California, it was a reasonable request.

Rose and Big Ed on '90 Day Fiancé'

Fans were also outraged when Big Ed gifted Rosemarie with some mouthwash and a toothbrush and told her that her breath did not smell pretty. Many viewers felt that the 54-year-old did not respect his girlfriend.

Instead, they speculated that he was only with her for her body. Big Ed’s disrespectful behavior led to fans asking Rosemarie to stand up for herself, and she has since transformed into a confident single mom. The 23-year-old recently launched her YouTube channel where she has promised fans that she will spill the tea on her failed relationship with Big Ed.

After her latest Instagram post, her followers are looking forward to more content from the popular reality star. The upcoming Tell All episodes will also give "90 Day Fiancé" viewers a chance to see Rosemarie confront Big Ed over his disrespectful attitude. It appears that after their breakup, Rosemarie has turned into a liberated, independent woman.