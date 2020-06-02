"90 Day Fiancé" star Rosemarie Vega is now an Internet sensation. The Filipino reality star has increased her presence on various Internet platforms, and fans can’t get enough of her. Rosemarie recently launched a YouTube channel where she gives fans insight into her daily life. However, her Instagram account has been her biggest platform to connect with fans, and she has already garnered more than 500,000 followers.

Rosemarie, the '90 Day Fiancé' star cleared all the doubts

The 23-year-old reality star has recently posted some great pictures on Instagram, and fans have noticed that she is in great shape.

In one of her pictures, Rosemarie looked extremely gorgeous, and her followers were quick to comment on her natural good looks. Fans also noticed her flat tummy, which put to bed the rumors that she was pregnant. The Filipino reality star has not hidden her desire to have more kids in the future, and she recently broke up with her boyfriend, Big Ed, after he insisted on having a vasectomy.

Big Ed and Rosemarie have been among the most popular couples on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." However, the past few episodes have seen their relationship implode. Even though Rosemarie begged Big Ed to shelve his plans to have a vasectomy, the American reality star insisted on going through with the procedure, and Rosemarie decided to break up with him.

Recently, their differences have played out on social media. In a recent interview with a female fan, Big Ed told her to brush her teeth so that her breath would smell pretty.

Big Ed faces criticism

Fans criticized the American reality star for repeating the comment which hand landed him in trouble when he said it to Rosemarie during the show.

However, Rosemarie responded to Big Ed’s jibe by asking fans to choose between her and Big Ed. 95-percent of the fans voted for Team Rose, and she proudly shared a screenshot of the results. Rosemarie has also been posting some cryptic quotes on her Instagram account. She recently told fans to appreciate their beauty and ignore their detractors.

During her time on the show, Big Ed repeatedly made some curt remarks about her appearance.

In addition to the pretty breath remark, the San Diego resided also asked Rosemarie to shave her legs. However, since their breakup, Rosemarie has looked very attractive, and Big Ed could regret his disrespectful attitude towards her. Fans will get to see the two reality stars confront each other on the upcoming Tell All episodes. However, before TLC airs the episodes, fans can catch up with Rosemarie on her YouTube channel. Before launching the channel, she had promised to reveal the truth about her relationship with Big Ed, and she could finally spill the tea in one of her videos.