Tania Maduro, "90 Day Fiancé" reality star and wife to Syngin Colchester, has given her fans broad information about herself, lately. The reality star is very interested in politics and witchcraft. While on the reality show, Maduro left her then-boyfriend, Syngin, in America to travel to Costa Rica to study herbal medicine. Fans were furious and could not understand why Tania would leave Syngin for a month in Connecticut with her mother after he traveled all the way from South Africa to be with her for ninety days. Tania insisted that she had waited for the program for a long time and postponed it a lot of times, therefore, she had to go.

Another event that made fans furious was when Tania bluntly told Syngin that she didn't think he was her soulmate. Syngin was hurt by her statement, but when Tania was confronted at the Tell-All, she defended herself, saying that she didn't fully understand what the word "soulmate" meant. She said that she loved Syngin and appreciated him for understanding her, considering the fact that he could have left her for making that statement.

Tania got a lot of hate from viewers because of how she treated her then-boyfriend. In the end, she married him, wearing a black gown. They also got tattoos instead of rings on their wedding day.

Tania gives broad information about herself

There were a lot of things viewers didn't know about the "90 Day Fiancé" cast members on TLC, but Tania decided to give viewers a lot more information about herself and her personal life that they didn't see on television.

She posted an image of herself on her Instagram, recently. In the photo, she looked very happy and posed by an inflated toy horse. She went down in her caption and left a very long note for whoever cared to read.

The 30-year-old started by telling fans her name and her marital status and then proceeded to say that she loved living room dancing, cleaning on a Monday morning, and reading.

She said that she grew up in Groton, CT and her family was lower middle income.

Tania Maduro says she left home at nineteen

The "90 Day Fiancé" reality star continued, saying that she was "parentified" at a young age and lived through traumatic times. She left home at 19 years old and went to the University where she got a bachelor's degree in Event Mgmt.

She said that she was already working in the field when she realized that the narrative of "go to a good school and get a good job with insurance" was just a system that allowed some of us to get by while some people enjoyed themselves in a yacht.

Tania says she was a catholic

The "90 Day Fiancé" star said that she grew up in a catholic church but left before confirmation because they were "judgey." She said that she started exploring spirituality and what it meant to her. Tania said that when she was about 25-years-old, Netflix documentation politicized her and since then, she's been seeing the world through a "racial-class" lens.

Syngin Colchester goes to a spa

Syngin posted a photo of himself and said in his caption that it was his second time going to a spa.

