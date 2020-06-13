Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro appeared on season seven of "90 Day Fiancé," and fans had mixed feelings about the couple. While the pair ended the season on good terms, viewers did not like how Tania treated her boyfriend. The American reality star told Syngin that he was not her soul mate and that made fans feel that Tania was insensitive to her South African boyfriend. However, the couple got over their differences and will be returning for the upcoming season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After."

Outrage over Tania's picture

To promote her appearance on the show, Tania recently posted a picture, on her Instagram page, that had fans drooling.

In the photograph, Tania’s cleavage was exposed and fans noticed that her breasts looked perkier. The American reality star captioned the picture by writing, “I'll be back on your TV screens on the 2nd episode of #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter. Not sure how many times my bra will make an appearance though.” Tania’s stunning photo impressed many of her followers. However, a section of fans speculated that her gorgeous look could be because of plastic surgery. The reality star’s enormous breasts have sparked rumors that she underwent a breast argumentation procedure.

It is not the first time that Tania’s breasts have made headlines. Last season, Tania received criticism from fans after she appeared in several episodes without wearing a bra.

She defended herself by saying that she felt uncomfortable wearing bras. The American reality star credited Syngin for giving her the confidence to feel good about her breasts. Tania told fans that she felt that bras were not a necessary garment of clothing and supported her claims by observing that most women felt relieved when they took off their bras after a long day in the office.

Tania has also revealed that her breasts became perkier when she stopped wearing bras.

After her latest Instagram picture, it appears as if her decision to stop wearing bras has paid off. However, fans still think that she may have had a breast job. While she has not confirmed the rumors, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers could soon find out the truth when she appears on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." It will be interesting to see whether Tania’s relationship with Syngin has improved after the couple struggled in their first appearance on the TLC show.

Replying to fans comment she also called herself calls herself "Big t**tty bitch."

Syngin and Tania's relationship

The couple disagreed on several issues, one of which was Syngin’s hesitation to have children with Tania. The South African reality star felt that his girlfriend was pressuring him to start a family. From the released trailer for the new season, Tania and Syngin's storyline will take place in South Africa. The video clip teased tensions between Tania and Syngin’s family after she accused her boyfriend of lacking direction. Fans cannot wait for the new season, especially after Tania’s promise that she won’t be wearing a bra for most of the episodes.