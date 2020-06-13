The past is coming back to haunt Anfisa Nava. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers got to know the Russian reality star when she appeared with her boyfriend, Jorge Nava, on the fourth season of the popular TLC show. At the time, many fans accused Anfisa of being materialistic due to her constant demand for expensive items from her boyfriend. While many fans ended up liking Anfisa after she married Jorge, the couple’s relationship ran into trouble after her husband was jailed for marijuana possession. Since then, fans have speculated about how Anfisa earned a living, and they were shocked after some naked pictures of the Russian reality star circulated on the Internet.

Anfisa's past

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers recently learned that Anfisa has worked as a porn star. Several videos and pictures have emerged showing her stripping naked on different adult websites. While it is hard to pinpoint the exact time when Anfisa worked as a cam girl, Jorge had in the past hinted that his wife worked in the adult entertainment industry. After a brief split up during their time on "90 Day Fiancé," Jorge revealed that he was embarrassed by his wife’s line of work. Although he did not specify what Anfisa had done, fans have now found out that she used to work as a porn star.

Jorge out of prison

Last month, Jorge completed his prison sentence and, after his release, declared that he would divorce Anfisa.

The American reality star said that his wife had abandoned him for another man. Recently, Jorge posted a stunning picture of him with another woman. When quizzed about the identity of the new woman, Jorge replied that she was the love of his life. The American reality star appears to have moved on from Anfisa.

Although her marriage to Jorge appears to be over, fans have expressed their happiness at Anfisa’s transformation.

Even though she has worked as a porn star in the past, Anfisa appears to have turned her life around. The Russian reality star is now a certified personal trainer in the United States. She has also enrolled in college and recently revealed that she would sign up for a four-year program to get a degree.

While Anfisa doesn’t post many pictures of her new man, her new lifestyle has endeared her to fans. Many viewers have expressed optimism that Anfisa and Jorge will appear on future seasons of "90 Day Fiancé." Although their relationship did not work out, the two reality stars are still popular with fans. Viewers would like to a closer look at Jorge’s new life after he got out of prison, and now that fans have learned about Anfisa’s past as a porn star, it would be interesting to hear her narrate the circumstances that led her to work in the adult entertainment industry.