The "90 Day Fiancé" franchise is the gift that keeps on giving. Season four of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" came to a close recently, but fans did not have to wait long for another chapter of their favorite reality show. The second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" premiered last Monday. Viewers are looking forward to watching the spinoff series which will see several American reality stars move to a new country to be with their partners. After the series debuted last year, it proved to be a huge success and one couple’s storyline had fans buzzing throughout the season.

Jenny and Sumit's relationship

Jenny and Sumit were the most memorable couple from the first season. Jenny, a 61-year-old woman living in California, moved to India to be with her 32-year-old boyfriend, Sumit. However, the couple failed to overcome the many obstacles that came their way. At first, Jenny had to adjust to Sumit’s physical appearance after it emerged that he had used another man’s picture to catfish Jenny on Facebook. That wouldn’t be the biggest shock for Jenny, as she later found out that Sumit was married. After the revelation, fans felt sorry for Jenny, and in one touching scene, she sobbed continuously after she learned about the news.

An interesting reality TV couple

In his defense, Sumit revealed that his family had arranged the marriage.

The 32-year-old insisted that he loved Jenny, and by the end of the first season, he told his girlfriend that he would be willing to divorce his wife for her sake. In last Monday’s premiere, Sumit revealed that he was finalizing his divorce. However, his friends were not convinced about the decision.

During one scene, they raised their concerns over the 29-year age difference between him and Jenny. They also suggested that Sumit was turning his back on his Indian culture because, if he married Jenny, it would be difficult for him to have children.

Sumit's decision

Sumit defended his decision to divorce his wife for Jenny and said that he was not turning his back on his culture.

Instead, he claimed that he was getting back with Jenny to silence the ‘haters’ who have tried to tell him how to live his life. Even though Sumit is confident about the decision he is making, he will have a hard time convincing his family to accept Jenny. The conversation he had with his friends hinted at some future confrontations with his family. Although Jenny could conceive, her advanced age makes it highly unlikely for her to bear a child for Sumit. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers will have to tune in to TLC next Monday to find out how Sumit’s family will react to his rekindled relationship with Jenny. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."