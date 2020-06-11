Now that the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" is behind us, fans are looking forward to the conclusion of the cast reunion Tell All episodes. Part one of the Tell All aired last Sunday, and "90 Day Fiancé" viewers learned some interesting behind the scenes stories about their favorite couples. However, one couple was not featured on TLC’s Tell-All episodes. Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina were excluded from the cast reunion because of Geoffrey’s pending domestic abuse court cases.

Geoffrey ousted from Tell All

Earlier this year, several women alleged that Geoffrey had assaulted them during their previous relationships with him.

Some "90 Day Fiancé" viewers felt that Geoffrey did not deserve to participate in the cast reunion. Last month, TLC gave in to public pressure and announced that Geoffrey would not be a part of the network’s Tell-All episodes. After the announcement, the American reality star decided to start a YouTube channel and promised fans that he would produce his version of the Tell All.

Varya and Mary have confirmed that they will take part in Geoffrey’s YouTube video. Last week, popular television personality, Domenick Nati, revealed that he would host Geoffrey’s Tell All. The news sent fans’ buzzing since Domenick has hosted several Instagram interviews with the other cast members in the last few weeks.

To drum up support for Geoffrey’s Tell All, Domenick recently interviewed Mary, and fans observed that some cast members from the show watched the Instagram interview. At one point, Domenick acknowledged that Darcey Silva and Lisa Hamme were watching his interview with Mary.

Since then, fans have speculated that several cast members will participate in Geoffrey’s Tell All.

In a recent interview, Geoffrey hinted at the possibility of his fellow cast members briefly appearing on his episode. While he did not mention any names, the Tennessee native said that his fellow reality stars had contributed to his Tell All. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers will finally get some closure over Geoffrey’s relationship situation.

Since both Varya and Mary are expected to participate in the Tell All, fans are not sure which of the two women is currently dating Geoffrey.

Varya and Geoffrey's relationship

Although the American reality star proposed to Varya at the end of the season, rumors have circulated suggesting that the couple broke up. In a recent interview, the Russian reality star said that she had stopped wearing Geoffrey’s engagement ring. She also revealed that she would wait for the courts in America to decide if Geoffrey was guilty of the assault charges he is facing. After Varya made the controversial remarks, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to divulge their true relationship status.