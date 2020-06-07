She’s flaunting her merchandise. Former "90 Day Fiancé" star, Ashley Smith, is undeniably beautiful. The American reality star appeared on the popular TLC show with Jay, her Jamaican boyfriend. The couple had an up and down relationship during their appearance on "90 Day Fiancé." However, despite their relationship struggles, Ashley and Jay have worked on their relationship, and they are still together despite having filed for divorce on two separate occasions.

Ashley Smith's stardom

"90 Day Fiancé" star Ashley frequently gives updates of her life to her Instagram followers. Ashley Smith has over 300,000 followers, and her recent post has had tongues wagging.

Ashley showed off her incredible body while posing for a picture in a bikini. The reality star was enjoying her vacation at a Four Seasons hotel in Bora Bora, a popular tourist destination in French Polynesia. In the photograph, Ashley had a green bikini, and she was lying on her back, exposing her thick backside and legs. The picture was cleverly shot since it appeared as if the popular reality star was floating on the water.

Toborowsky's impressed by the '90 Day Fiancé' star

To caption the picture, Ashley wrote, “Just a little thirst trap on this lovely Saturday.” The picture instantly led to a massive reaction from fans, with many commenting on her lovely figure. Even some former "90 Day Fiancé" cast members were impressed by Ashley’s picture.

David Toborowsky commented on the photograph by saying that Bora Bora was one of his bucket list tourist destinations. Some fans wondered why Ashley appeared to be floating on the water, and she explained that she was laying at the end of an infinite pool, which gave her the exaggerated appearance of floating on water.

Ashley’s fine body and the beauty of her surroundings had fans drooling over the picture.

Many fans have expressed their desire to see Ashley appear in spinoffs but the American reality star has said that she is done with reality television. In the past, Ashley has said that she did not enjoy her time on the popular reality show.

The American reality star took issue with how producers portrayed her relationship with Jay. However, due to the non-disclosure contracts, she signed with TLC, Ashley has revealed that she can’t reveal any details about her grievances. Instead, she has tried to update fans about her life through social media, and she recently told fans that she was working on her marriage with Jay. Ashley has also revealed that she going back to college to pursue her educational dreams. She shared a screenshot of a message she received on her first day of school. In the message, one of her classmates recognized her from her time on "90 Day Fiancé." After her recent hot photograph, fans are thirsty to see more posts from the popular reality star.