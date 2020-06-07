After appearing on all four seasons of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," Darcey Silva has become one of the most recognizable stars of the franchise. Fans have sympathized with Darcey’s quest to find love, and her dramatic relationships on the show have made for interesting viewing. Unfortunately, all of Darcey’s relationships have ended badly. The American reality star broke up with her first boyfriend, Jesse Meester, in season two, and she has since broke up with Tom Brooks in the recently concluded fourth season.

Darcey's latest pics

Even though fans have felt sorry for her, they have appreciated her mental strength and willingness to put her heart on the line in her relationships.

However, Darcey has recently come under fire for her frequent use of cosmetic products to enhance her beauty. The American reality star has undergone several plastic surgery operations to maintain her beautiful look. Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, have had liposuctions, tummy tuck operations, and Botox injections to maintain their model like appearances. Despite the success of their cosmetic operations, it appears that the negative effects of the numerous beauty products they have used are beginning to catch up with them.

In a recent Instagram post, Darcey shared a picture of herself and Stacey posing for the camera, and she captioned it, “Twin symphony.” However, the photograph did not impress her followers.

In the comment section, many fans expressed their dismay at Darcey and Stacey’s appearance. Many felt that the two sisters had overdone their cosmetic operations to the point that they now had a creepy look. One area of concern for the fans was Darcey and Stacey’s lips. Some fans commented that their lips looked flat and stretched out because of the lip injections they had gotten.

Fans said that she is looking like a Caitlyn Jenner, who changed her gender recently.

Fans trolled Darcey and Stacey

Fans also trolled Darcey and Stacey for wanting to look youthful despite their advanced age. Even though the two sisters have every right to work on their appearance, one fan encouraged women to be content with their looks and avoid using artificial products to enhance their beauty.

While Darcey did not respond to the fan’s criticism, she has, in the past, said that she was comfortable with her use of cosmetic beauty products and procedures. It isn’t the first time that Darcey has been mocked because of her appearance.

Earlier this year, Tom Brooks made fun of her looks on Instagram. He also accused Darcey of being desperate for an engagement ring. Tom made the remarks before the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé" aired on TLC. After the show premiered, it was clear that the couple was not getting along, and they finally broke up after Tom traveled to New York to see Darcey. The two reality stars still have a grudge against each other, and the upcoming Tell All episodes could see them exchange some harsh words.