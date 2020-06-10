Last month, the world watched in horror as George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota, lost his life after an encounter with the police. In the process of Floyd being arrested, one police officer placed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while he lay helplessly on the ground. The officer ignored Floyd’s pleas, and he passed away shortly after the incident. Floyd’s death sparked protests all over the United States, and the Black Lives Matter movement has called for an end to police brutality and systemic racism towards African Americans.

Lisa dubbed as racist

Many celebrities and reality stars have voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, fans have accused some famous personalities of having racial prejudices despite their outward support for racial equality. Over the past few weeks, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have been petitioning TLC to fire Lisa Hamme after her Nigerian husband, Usman Umar, revealed that she had called him the N-word during an argument. Usman claimed that Lisa had used the racial slur more than once. Lisa did not deny using the controversial word, and fans have expressed their disappointment because TLC has not taken any action against her.

However, "90 Day Fiancé" Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, has voiced her opinion on the ongoing debate. As a black woman, Shaun has commended the recent support that many reality stars have expressed for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Never the less, Shaun has criticized some "90 Day Fiancé" cast members of acting hypocritically in the fight against racism. In a cryptic Instagram post, Shaun wrote, “If you don’t live it as a principle, don’t hashtag it for publicity.”

After seeing the post, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers speculated that the disapproving message was directed towards Lisa.

During the recently aired Tell All, Lisa and Shaun did not get along.At one point in the episode, Lisa appeared irritated after Shaun asked her if she had broken up with Usman since they got married. Lisa said that they had not broken up, but instead, they had only blocked each other on social media.

However, Shaun noted that the couple’s decision to stop communicating on social media pointed to a bigger issue in their relationship.

Shaun and Lisa's faceoff

The comment made Lisa, angry, and she told Shaun to shut up. Later in the interview, Usman brought up Lisa’s use of the N-word, and his wife desperately tried to change the subject. It appears that Shaun was not pleased by Lisa’s behavior during the Tell All. The 52-year-old reality star has since apologized for using the racial slur. However, according to Shaun’s post, her initial use of the N-word with Usman revealed her true nature. Fans are looking forward to part two of the Tell All next Sunday to find out if Lisa and Shaun will get along.