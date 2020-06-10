David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are arguably the most adorable couple to ever appear on "90 Day Fiancé." Fans have fallen in love with their witty sense of humor, and their love and devotion to each other. Annie and David also serve as an inspiring story of love overcoming all obstacles. The two reality stars have a huge following on social media, and they frequently post pictures to update fans on their daily activities. Recently, David posted a picture that left fans drooling.

Annie's cute picture

In the photograph, Annie was holding a mug of coffee and taking a bite of her snack. Annie’s eyes were closed, and David captioned the charming picture by writing, “This is what makes my Queen so happy on a Monday Morning, Durian, and Coffee.” The cute photograph impressed David’s followers.

They commended him for being a caring husband and always making sure that Annie is happy. Several fans also thanked the couple for sharing their intimate experiences, and from the comments that many posted on David’s Instagram page, it appears that the couple is a good example for many "90 Day Fiancé" fans.

Annie and David’s relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

Annie and David’s time on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" has made them more popular due to their amusing quirks. The couple has made the show a must-watch for many viewers, and their popularity could see them return for future "90 Day Fiancé" spinoff shows on TLC. Fans have expressed their delight at how far the couple has come since they first appeared on the popular series.

At the time, David was almost bankrupt, and after his divorce, he moved to Thailand to get away from his troubles in the United States. While in the Asian country, David met Annie, and he has in the past revealed that he fell in love with her as soon as he saw her.

The American reality star decided to ask Annie out for a date, and the couple got along immediately.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

David later proposed to his new girlfriend, and after he managed to pay Annie’s dowry, the couple moved to America. At first, the couple struggled to pay their bills since Annie did not have a work permit, and David only had a part-time job. They also had to live in a friend’s storage room. Unfortunately, their friend sold the room, and they had to move in with David’s sister.

However, things began to turn around for the couple when David got a new job. Annie also received her work permit and started a cooking business. Since then, the two reality stars have been living in Arizona, and they have constantly shared their progress with their fans. Throughout all their struggles, David and Annie’s love for each other did not waiver, and after seeing David’s latest post, fans are happy to see Annie living her best life in Arizona.