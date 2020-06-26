Former "90 Day Fiancé" couple, Paola, and Russ Mayfield are still going strong after their appearance on the popular reality show. The couple featured on the first season, and fans have watched their love story unfold with keen interest. At the time, Russ had traveled to Colombia for work when he met Paola. The couple tied the knot in 2013, and they have a son named Axel. Seven years later, Paola and Russ are still in love with each other, and in a recent Instagram post, Paola said that she wanted to have a second child.

Paola talks about having one more child

"90 Day Fiancé" star Paola posted a sexy picture in which she was lying on her husband’s bare chest as she kissed him.

The couple took the photograph at a beach, and Paola was wearing an attractive bikini outfit. To caption the picture, the popular reality star asked her followers whether they thought that love was enough in a relationship. Fans praised the couple for their loyalty to each other. Replying to a fan question, Paola said that her son needs another sibling.

After Paola commented, her followers speculated that she was pregnant. Although the popular reality star has not confirmed the rumors yet. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that it’s just a matter of time before Paola and Russ end up having another baby. Last week, Paola posted a heartwarming message to celebrate her husband on Father’s Day. In the touching post, the 33-year-old reality star said that her husband was the best thing that had ever happened to her.

She thanked him for being a good father to her son and said that Russ has always supported her dreams. To end the post, Paola thanked Russ for loving her.

Russ's response

Russ did not take long to respond to the heartening post. The American reality star posted a lengthy message appreciating his wife for giving him the perfect birthday gift.

The couple has been enjoying a romantic adventure together over the past few weeks, and he shared a video that showed the couple enjoying kayaking. Russ also told fans that his wife had booked a firearm training class which they took together. Although they have been together for seven years, "90 Day Fiancé" fans are happy to see that the couple still love doing things together.

The couple had their first child on 1st January 2019, and they have shared their experiences as parents with their followers on social media. Give how good things appear to be between the couple, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers would like to see Paola add another child to her beautiful family. Let us know what you think about Paola and Russ's relationship, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."