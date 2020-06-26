Rosemarie Vega was a popular character in the recently concluded fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Fans liked the 23-year-old because of her soft-spoken nature, and the fact that she was able to tolerate Big Ed, her nagging boyfriend. Rosemarie and Big Ed broke up at the end of the season after they disagreed about whether they would have children together. Even though their time on "90 Day Fiancé" ended, the couple remains active on social media.

Rose on Instagram

Rosemarie frequently posts updates about her life on Instagram, and she has a YouTube channel. However, one recent Instagram post has made fans question her character.

In the post, Rosemarie shared a picture of some handcrafted bracelets and urged fans to buy them. The 23-year old reality star told fans that the proceeds from the sale of the bracelets would go towards supporting women in Thailand as well as a charity in the Philippines. Rosemarie claimed that the money contributed towards the cause would help women in the two Asian countries.

Rose faces criticism

However, some fans have accused Rosemarie of using her fame to manipulate her followers. They claimed that the 23-year-old was using her platform to enrich herself while claiming that she would donate the money she was raising to charity. Fans also criticized the pricing of the bracelets saying that Rosemarie was asking for a higher price than the bracelets were worth.

Many fans said that they would need to see proof about the charity that "90 Day Fiancé" star was talking about before they donated their money. Despite the overwhelming criticism, some of her followers said that they would buy the bracelets. They praised the Filipino reality star for having a kind and caring heart.

The scam allegations against Rosemarie came just days after she found herself in another controversial situation during the recently concluded Tell All episodes. During the cast reunion episode, Big Ed accused Rosemarie of cheating on him with another woman.While she at first denied the allegations, the 23-year-old eventually admitted that she was bisexual.

She confirmed that she had a relationship with a woman named Ejhay and said that she started seeing her after breaking up with Big Ed.

Fans were in disbelief after Rosemarie admitted that she was seeing another woman. Although she said that she had broken up with her Filipino girlfriend, some pictures have surfaced online showing the two women having a good time together. Even though fans have no problem with Rosemarie being bisexual, they have expressed their disappointment at the fact that she concealed her sexuality during her time on the show. It now appears that Rosemarie is not as honest as many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers thought. After her bisexual secret was revealed, fans used her dishonesty as proof that she may be using her charities to enrich herself.