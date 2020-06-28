Rosemarie Vega was a fan favorite in the recently concluded fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Fans fell in love with her soft-spoken personality, and the Filipino reality star has garnered over 500,000 followers on Instagram. However, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers were alarmed after an Instagram post surfaced online which appeared to insinuate that Rosemarie wanted to quit social media.

Rose on a disturbing post

The disturbing post claimed that Rosemarie would be taking a break from social media to work on her mental well being. The message stated that Rosemarie’s interactions with her followers on Instagram had made her depressed and anxious in her daily life.

At the end of the post, fans were shocked to learn that the 23-year-old would be taking a break from her regular updates to work on her mental health. After the troubling post circulated the Internet, fans reached out to Rosemarie to offer their support. However, the Filipino reality star has come out and stated that she had nothing to do with the post.

Rose posted a picture

On her Instagram page, Rosemarie posted a screenshot of the troubling message about her and said that she had not posted it. To emphasize her point, she wrote, “This Is Not Me,” across the fake post about her and told fans that she had no problem with her mental health. However, Rosemarie sympathized with the person who had written the post and said that she wished that her imposter would find peace and overcome her depression.

The 23-year-old concluded her post by urging fans to support the fight against cyber-bullying and spread positivity. She also asked her fans to look out for each other, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Rosemarie broke up with her boyfriend, Big Ed, the two reality stars appear to share the same passion for fighting cyber-bullying.

Big Ed has constantly asked his fans to support him in his campaign to end cyber-bullying. The American reality star has said that he constantly faces bullying due to his short height. Now that Rosemarie has spoken out against cyber-bullying, fans hope that Big Ed can show his support towards her. During their time on the show, many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers felt that Big Ed was acting like a hypocrite because he was constantly demeaning his Filipino girlfriend.

In one episode, the San Diego resident bought some mouthwash and a toothbrush and presented them to Rosemarie. The American reality star told his Filipino girlfriend that her breath was not pretty. At the end of the season, Rosemarie appeared to have had enough of Big Ed’s bullying antics, and she broke up with him. After her latest Instagram post, it appears that Rosemarie is now used to standing up for herself and protecting her reputation.