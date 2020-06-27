Former "90 Day Fiancé" star, Rebecca Parrot, is always looking to engage her fans on Instagram. However, some of her followers have accused her of using filters to enhance the beauty of the pictures she posts on the popular social media site. Rebecca has admitted she loves using technology to alter her appearance. However, her latest picture has made fans speculate that she could have undergone some form of surgery to enhance her looks.

Rebecca Parrot's latest Instagram pictures

In her latest Instagram post, fans noticed that Rebecca looked a lot younger. The 48-year-old posted an up-close shot of her face, and fans observed that she barely had any wrinkles on her forehead.

While she admitted that she had used filters to color her hair, many of her followers commented that her lips appeared more pout, and her face had a youthful look. Rebecca said that she had colored her hair brown in the picture because she wanted to experiment with the new look. Rebecca’s youthful picture made her unrecognizable, and many fans think that she may have undergone some form of cosmetic surgery to make herself appear younger.

Rebecca’s new appearance did not surprise fans since she is already dating a younger man. The 48-year-old reality star is still in a relationship with her 26-year-old boyfriend, Zied Hakimi. The couple appeared on the third season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." During their time on the show, the two reality stars hid several secrets from each other, which put a strain on their relationship.

Rebecca had traveled to Tunisia to be with Zied, but she did not inform him that she was already married to another man. Rebecca had married a Moroccan in her third marriage, but their relationship failed to work out due to his controlling behavior. After filing for a divorce, the American reality star decided to fly out to Tunisia and learn more about Zied’s character before committing to a relationship with him.

Zied and Rebeca's relationship

The couple’s 20-year age difference was also a source of concern for many fans. However, Zied did appear bothered by the fact that Rebecca was much older than him. Fans were also skeptical of Zied’s true intentions. In one episode, the Tunisian reality star borrowed $200 from Rebecca, and many viewers felt that he was only in the relationship for financial reasons.

However, viewers later found out that Zied had borrowed the money to buy an engagement ring for Rebecca.

Earlier this year, several gossip websites reported that Zied and Rebecca had tied the knot. While the couple has not confirmed the rumors, it appears that they will appear on a future season of "90 Day Fiancé." Recently, Zied posted a video on Instagram in which he explained that he could not reveal anything about his current relationship status.However, he told fans that they would soon learn about his relationship with Rebecca in the next few months. If the couple returns to the "90 Day Fiancé" series, fans will find out whether Rebecca had surgery to enhance her appearance.