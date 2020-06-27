Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series was inspired by its theme park attraction. Its first installment was released in 2003, and its most recent was released in 2017.

The franchise has been highly successful. It's one of the highest-grossing in history. And it earned an Academy Award for Visual Effects, to go along with another 10 Oscar nominations. The series is now apparently embarking on a new chapter.

Margot Robbie to star in a new female-centered movie

Two-time Academy Award nominee is to star in a new "Pirates" movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Whereas the other Movies were centered around Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow, this one is be focused on female characters.

Neither the name of Robbie's character nor a title for the movie was announced. It also seems likely that a number of other actresses would take on prominent roles for the project. But apparently they haven't been cast yet.

Reuters reports that screenwriters Christina Hodson has been tapped to formulate the script. Hodson and Robbie both previously worked on "Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)." The DC Extended Universe installment was another female-driven major motion picture. As with the other "Pirates of the Caribbean" features, Jerry Bruckheimer is producing.

A native of Australia, Margot Robbie's breakthrough came with the television soap opera "Neighbours".

On the cinematic side, her work in "The Wolf of Wall Street" was likely pivotal in her career.

Not the only 'Pirates' project of its kind in the works

Another "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie is also in the pre-production stages. And this one will apparently also be centered around female characters.

Kaya Scodelario is slated to return in a major role. Emma Watson, Daisy Ridley, and Karen Gillan have also reportedly been under consideration for roles. It's unclear at this point whether or not Jack Sparrow would be making a return appearance.

It's also unsure if a previous major plot point will, at some point, be re-visited.

Fans who like to see women character in strong roles would almost surely remember Elizabeth Swann. Portrayed by Keira Knightley, Elizabeth started off the series as a pampered governor's daughter. And then, of course, a series of events happened. And Elizabeth eventually became the most powerful pirate in the world.

This seems like it would be a big deal, something that would really affect her life and that of those surrounding her. But that little detail about her has been essentially ignored in more recent movies. At this point, much like the romantic subplot between Jack and Elizabeth, the storyline seems to be abandoned.