The cutest couple on the Internet is at it again. David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan had fans buzzing over the weekend with their latest Instagram post. After buying an expensive birthday gift for her husband, Annie decided to hold a party for David. The couple celebrated David’s birthday last month, but they couldn’t hold a party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, in her recent post, Annie appears to have prepared a great feast for her partner.

Annie's picture

In the picture, Annie smiled as she posed alongside several trays of tasty looking meat dishes and soups. She captioned the picture by writing that she was preparing a dinner party for David to celebrate his birthday.

Many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers immediately commented on the post and praised Annie for her devotion towards her husband. The popular reality star replied to the fan’s comments, and her frequent interaction with "90 Day Fiancé" viewers has garnered her over 500,000 followers on Instagram. David and Annie’s humorous personalities have also made them a huge hit on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk."

David and Annie on having a child

The couple has been together for a while now, and fans have expressed their desire to see them have a child together. A section of fans had speculated that Annie was already pregnant, but she has since denied the rumors after giving an interview with David which addressed the pregnancy gossip.

The couple said that they were enjoying life together and that they were in no rush to have a child of their own. David has children from a previous marriage, and he revealed that one of his daughters had initially been opposed to his relationship with Annie.

However, David said that he carefully explained his relationship with Annie to his daughter, and after she met Annie, they became friends.

David also revealed that he had already undergone a vasectomy. Nonetheless, the American reality star said that if Annie wants to have kids with him, he is open to reversing the procedure and becoming a father again. For David, his ideal situation for having a child with Annie would be if the couple moved to Thailand.

He explained that his parents were already old so they wouldn’t be of much help if the couple wanted a baby sitter.

Instead, David feels that moving to Thailand and being around Annie’s family would be best for their child. While it may not happen soon, fans can still hold out hope that the couple will eventually have a baby. Given how entertaining the couple is on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk," viewers would love to see the two reality stars raise a child together, and Annie would surely throw some awesome birthday parties for her little family. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."