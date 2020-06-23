By now, most "90 Day Fiancé" fans are familiar with Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s love story. The couple has participated on other "90 Day Fiancé" spinoff programs, and their latest run on the popular reality show will see fans get an up-close look at the couple’s adjustment to married life. In the past, Angela has said that her biggest desire is to conceive a child for Michael. Even though she is 54, the American reality star has insisted that she can still have a baby. However, Angela’s hopes were dashed in last Sunday’s episode, and she may have more serious health matters to worry about.

Gynecologist shocked Angela

During a visit to her gynecologist, Angela found out that she couldn’t bear children. Last year, the American reality star got her hopes up after a Nigerian fertility doctor told her that she still had one good egg left. "90 Day Fiance" star Angela also said that she had undergone her periods and claimed that it was a sign that she could still bear a child for Michael. Angela’s hopes vanished after the gynecologist told her that she had already reached menopause. The female doctor also explained that the bleeding that Angela had experienced pointed to a larger health issue. She advised Angela to undergo a biopsy scan in her uterus and find out whether she had uterine cancer.

Angela reacted in shock to the news that she could be a cancer patient. The 54-year-old said that the sudden turn of events had stunned her. Instead of bringing life into the world, Angela will now have to fight for her life if the biopsy scan proves that she has uterine cancer. Many fans sympathized with Angela after she received the sad news.

The American reality star also had a touching moment with her moth

er which made many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers relate to her struggle. During the heartwarming scene, Angela asked her mother to allow her to marry Michael in Nigeria. Angela’s mother is a cancer survivor, and many fans were happy to see her give Angela her blessing.

Odds for having a baby

Last Sunday’s episode portrayed Angela’s human side, and many viewers got to see how much she cares about her sick mother. Even though her gynecologist told her that she couldn't conceive, Angela insisted that she would exhaust all her options before giving up on her chances of having a baby with Michael. The American reality star has said that she will not allow Michael to marry other women if she fails to get pregnant. Even though Nigerian customs allow the 31-year-old reality star to marry other wives, Angela has declared that she is not ready to share her boyfriend with other women. After her recent cancer scare, fans hope that Angela can defy the odds and conceive a baby for Michael.