It looks like Jenny Slatten and Sumit will be exchanging vows soon. The "90 Day Fiance" cast members could be tying the knot as soon as the next season of "Happily Ever After" finishes airing. In a recent interview, Jenny boldly said that the love between her and Sumit has not gone away. She also said that what Sumit said on the Tell All might come true. Notably, Sumit has already said that he is going to do everything he can to marry Jenny. A lot of people took that as a clue that the two will indeed marry. It remains to be seen when exactly this will occur.

Sumit's thoughts on his parents rejecting Jenny

In a teaser, for the upcoming episode of "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way," Jenny Slatten is shown making her way to Sumit’s home. It was her third time in the country and it looked like she is incredibly serious about marrying her boyfriend. During her visit, Sumit recalled that his parents still do not approve of his relationship with Jenny. In a discussion with his brother Amit, he said that his parents did not like the massive age difference between the couple. The fact that Jenny is older than Sumit’s mother made things much worse.

According to Amit, the 30-year age gap made their parents suspicious of Jenny. The parents come from a conservative background so they also question the appropriateness of the partnership.

In the clip, Amit is heard asking about Sumit’s plan. It looked like he feels determined to push through with finalizing his divorce. Once everything is done, he will marry Jenny and live with her. It also looked like Sumit will finally be able to stand up to his family. He used to be unable to properly voice out his opposition to his family’s objection to Jenny.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Jenny Slatten thinks she will only be happy with Sumit

Despite the questionable age gap between Jenny Slatten and Sumit, the "90 Day Fiance" couple has largely been embraced by the fanbase. However, a lot also said that Jenny is being desperate in pursuing his Indian lover. In a recent interview, Jenny claimed that Sumit is her last chance at love and happiness.

The statement was received negatively because she is basing her self-worth on external forces.

Jenny planning to buy a ring

In the season premiere of The Other Way, Jenny and daughter Christina went to a jewelry store to buy a ring. At that point, the "90 Day Fiance" cast member was just days away from her trip back to India. In classic Jenny fashion, she spilled more information than she should when talking to the saleslady. This caused the store employee to sarcastically remind that Sumit will already have two rings if she gives him one.

However, Jenny retorted that he never had a ring when they were together. Christina then told her that he could have hidden the ring from her. Watch "90 Day Fiance: The Other Day" on Monday, June 22, on TLC for more scenes and details about Sumit and Jenny Slatten.