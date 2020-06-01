The second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" will premiere this month. Fans are looking forward to seeing the new cast members after a successful first season. However, one couple from the first season will make another appearance, and fans are a little skeptical due to how their first stint on the show ended.

Jenny and Sumit on '90 Day Fiance'

Jenny and Sumit will return for the second season, and some fans have made fun of Jenny’s decision to move to India after she reconciled with Sumit. In the first season, Jenny and Sumit had a protracted storyline that saw them split up. The couple started the season on good terms, but they soon fell out with one another after Jenny found out that Sumit was already married.

Even though Sumit later revealed that his family arranged the marriage, fans still felt sorry for Jenny since he had lied to her.

Jenny to give Sumit another chance

Nonetheless, the couple has since made up. In the upcoming season, Jenny will give Sumit another chance after he agreed to divorce his first wife. However, some fans think that Jenny’s decision will once again end in heartbreak. The reality star is set to return to India to be with her boyfriend, but her relationship with his family is still strained. Sumit’s family did not like Jenny in the first season, and at one point during the show, they locked Sumit in his house to prevent him from seeing Jenny. Fans feel that given how things unfolded in the first season, Jenny could end up being treated like a doormat by Sumit’s family.

Despite the criticism from a section of fans, Jenny and Sumit appear to be truly in love. It will be fascinating to see how they get along after all the drama that unfolded in the first season. Another couple returning for a second stint on the show is Deavan and Jihoon. The two got married at the end of the first season, and fans will not get to see how Deavan dealing with the cultural changes that arose from moving to South Korea.

Last year, the couple shared some sad news on social media when Deavan revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. Viewers may get to see how she dealt with the incident.

The new season will also feature a new milestone for the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. Kenneth and Armando will be the second same-sex couple to feature on the popular TLC franchise.

Fans will follow Kenneth, a 57-year-old man from Florida as he moves to Mexico to be with Armando. It will be interesting to see the reaction the two will generate on the show given how critical fans have been of Stephanie and Erika, the lesbian couple who featured on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."