Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky’s popularity continues to soar. The "90 Day Fiancé" couple is popular with fans, and they frequently engage their many followers on social media. Like many other reality stars, Annie and David are targeted with rumors about their relationship. The latest speculation surrounding the couple has made many fans excited, and David recently added fuel to the fire with his latest Instagram post.

Fans of '90 Day Fiancé' got excited

In a post that sparked speculation about the couple’s plans, David Toborowsky posted a picture of him and Annie shopping at a retail store. In the picture, Annie was seated in the shopping cart while David was standing behind her.

It appeared as if David had pushed his wife around the store in the shopping cart. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the picture, but David’s caption led fans to conclude that Annie may be pregnant. The American reality star wrote, “When it is a 113° F outside and someone is too tired to shop. Nothing but the best for my Queen. Check out please.”

David’s explanation ignited a debate about Annie’s health condition, and some fans concluded that Annie could be pregnant. They also claimed that Annie looked to have gained some weight in the picture. Since Annie and David tied the knot, fans have always speculated about when the couple would have a child. Earlier this year, Annie quashed claims that she was pregnant.

The Thailand native said that she had not had a serious conversation about having children with David. While she said that she wouldn’t mind having kids with her husband, she claimed that they had not set it as a goal.

To support his wife’s response, David revealed that he had already undergone a vasectomy.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

The 51-year-old reality star said that he would have to reverse the procedure if he wanted to have a child with Annie. David said that his relationship with Annie was in a good place, and the couple was enjoying doing things together. The two often travel a lot, and they are constantly involved in filming for the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise.

Even though he enjoys spending time with Annie, David did not rule out the possibility of having a child with her in the future.

Fans prepare for the good news

The American reality star already has children from a past marriage. Despite the couple saying that they are not planning to have children, fans have continued to speculate that Annie could soon be pregnant. Given how entertaining the couple has proven to be since they appeared on "90 Day Fiancé," fans have clamored for them to start a family. Many viewers hope that the couple changes their mind and tries to get pregnant. Fans do not doubt that Annie and David would be great parents.