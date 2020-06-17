Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are one of the most beloved couples from the "90 Day Fiancé" series. The two reality stars have been a big hit on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" due to their humorous antics and witty observations. Given how popular the couple has become, it’s hard to believe that when they first appeared on the popular reality show, fans did not like them. In a recent Instagram post, David reminisced on his first time on "90 Day Fiancé."

Annie under heavy criticism

Over a recent post, fans slammed Annie and accused her of chasing David for the money. At the time, David was 48 years old, and fans were skeptical when he started dating Annie.

The Thai reality star was 24, and in his recent post, David shared a meme of a scene where Annie challenged him for having no money. In the meme, David’s face was covered by a piece of candy, and Annie looked disappointed as she asked him about his financial situation. To caption her reaction, the meme stated, “That moment that you realize that you have a sweet and low sugar daddy.” During their first run on the show, many fans thought that the couple was using each other since they had a 24-year age difference. To many viewers, David was a sugar daddy looking for a younger partner, while Annie was a gold digger looking to get ahead in life by hooking up with a foreigner.

However, David and Annie have proved fans wrong with their devotion and commitment to each other.

In his post, David noted that he and Annie had come a long way since they debuted on the "90 Day Fiancé" series. The American reality star called Annie his queen and thanked her for sticking with him through thick and thin. He said that his Thailand wife had helped him turn the negatives in his life into positives and added that looking back on their relationship; it was easy to laugh about the struggles they had gone through.

David observed that his relationship with Annie had always been open, and he appreciated the fact that they could say anything without hurting each other’s feelings.

David is a fan favorite

Fans praised David for his honesty, and some even admitted that they had not expected his relationship with Annie to last.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers feel that the couple is proof that love works regardless of cultural and age differences. The two reality stars have remarkable chemistry, and their personalities complement each other well. To end his post, David asked viewers to tune in to "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" and said that he loved all of his fans. The couple’s time on the show has endeared them to fans, and many viewers have expressed their desire to see the couple appear on future "90 Day Fiance" spinoff series. Let us know what you think about David and Annie's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows.