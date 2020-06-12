The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" introduced fans to some unique characters and none was more polarizing than Big Ed. The American reality star was a fan favorite when the show began, but viewers quickly turned on him due to his controversial personality. Many fans were not happy with Big Ed’s treatment of his girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega. Even though the season ended earlier this month, fans are still unhappy with Big Ed’s manners. The 54-year-old has received some criticisms for a recent video he posted on his YouTube channel.

Fans reaction is outrageous

"90 Day Fiance" star Big Ed posted a Mukbang video in which he ate several Korean dishes as he answered questions from an off-camera interviewer.

Mukbang videos are popular on YouTube, but Big Ed’s version rubbed fans the wrong way. They criticized him for being a sloppy and greedy eater because he had food in his mouth as he answered the questions. The American reality star had bought some Korean noodles, chicken wings, and fries for the video. As he ate the noodles, the 54-year-old slurped loudly and ended up spilling some noodles on his shirt. To add to the fan’s disgust, Big Ed grabbed a handful of fries and stuffed them into his mouth. On social media, many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers called Big Ed a pig because of his gluttonous eating style.

Some fans also took issue with Big Ed’s comments during the video. The American reality star commented on Asian culture and said that he liked Korean women because they aged like fine wine.

Fans felt that the 54-year-old was objectifying Asian women. In the first part of the "90 Day Fiancé" Tell All, Rosemarie accused him of offering her money to get naked. The Filipino reality star said that, at the time, she was going through some financial difficulties, and Big Ed tried to take advantage of the situation by tempting her to make a nude video for some money.

Allegations on Big Ed

Although Big Ed denied the allegations, a section of fans thinks that Rosemarie could be telling the truth. During their time on "90 Day Fiancé," Big Ed treated his Filipino girlfriend disrespectfully on several occasions. In one episode, the American reality star bought some mouthwash and a toothbrush and gave the items to Rosemarie as gifts.

When she asked him why he had bought the items, Big Ed said that it was because her breath did not smell pretty. On another occasion, Big Ed asked Rosemarie to shave her legs because he liked women with smooth legs. After his latest YouTube video, Big Ed’s popularity among "90 Day Fiancé" fans has waned. The remaining Tell All episode could shed more light on Big Ed’s and Rosemarie’s failed relationship. As things stand, viewers blame Big Ed for the breakup.