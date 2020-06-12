The second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" premiered last Monday. The new couples featured on the show impressed many viewers, and the season promises to provide several memorable moments. One couple, in particular, has caused the most reactions on social media. Jenny and Sumit will continue their love story this season, and some fans have already begun speculating that Sumit is keeping a secret from his girlfriend.

Sumit has already lied to Jenny

Last season, "90 Day Fiance" star Jenny was devastated after she found out that her Indian boyfriend was married. Sumit explained that his family had arranged the marriage, but Jenny decided to break up with him because he had lied to her.

The 61-year-old reality star moved back to the United States, and fans thought that she would move on from the failed relationship. However, Sumit convinced Jenny to give him another chance, and in last Monday’s premiere, he revealed that he was in the process of finalizing his divorce. The 32-year-old told his friends that his wife’s family had asked him to pay a large sum of money to compensate them for the separation. Although he is struggling to raise the money, Sumit said that he would go through with the divorce because he loves Jenny.

Even though Sumit appears determined to get back together with Jenny, fans feel that he may be hiding some details about his divorce. During a scene with her daughter, Jenny said that she did not know much about her boyfriend’s divorce.

Jenny’s daughter, Kristina, cautioned her mother not to get her hopes up and advised her to find out about the details of Sumit’s divorce before she gave him another chance. Despite her daughter’s advice, Jenny appears to have fallen in love with Sumit again. She went out shopping and bought her Indian boyfriend a promise ring.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Jenny said she had decided to buy the ring because she had promised herself to Sumit, and she hoped that he would also buy her an engagement ring when she flew out to India.

Jenny and Sumit's relation on '90 Day Fiance'

Many fans are skeptical about Jenny’s decision to rekindle her relationship with Sumit.

Some 90 Day Fiancé viewers have speculated that Sumit could be hiding the fact that he has a child from his arranged marriage. The rumors are supported by the fact that Sumit will have to pay a large sum of money to his wife’s family as part of his divorce. If the rumors turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see how Jenny reacts. While Sumit having a child would not change Jenny’s feelings towards him, the fact that he kept the secret from her could bring up the trust issues from their first season together. Fans will have to tune in to TLC next Monday to find out if Sumit is keeping any secrets from Jenny. Stay tuned for more "90 Day Fiance" news and updates.