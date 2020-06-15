Geoffrey Paschel was the most controversial character in the recently concluded season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Before the show aired, fans found out that the American reality star was facing domestic abuse allegations, and they petitioned TLC to remove him from the show. The network decided to air his storyline, but it banned the Tennessee native from featuring in the cast reunion Tell All episodes. The revelations about Geoffrey’s past keep on coming, and fans have expressed their anger after they found out about his true profession.

Geoffrey is an actor

According to the Internet Movie Database, (IMDb), Geoffrey is an actor.

The American reality star has appeared in several Movies which include Marvelous, Crossword, and Mute, all of which were released in 2019. After fans learned that Geoffrey is an actor, they took to social media to vent their frustrations at TLC’s decision to cast him on "90 Day Fiancé." Many viewers feel that the show manipulated its audience since Geoffrey was a professional actor, and therefore, his emotions on the show were not genuine. While criticizing the decision to cast Geoffrey, one fan observed that TLC had catfished its fans because the network had promised to feature real people, with real love stories. Instead, it had used Geoffrey as bait to hook the show’s fans to a fake storyline.

Geoffrey's story on '90 Day Fiancé'

During his time on the show, Geoffrey was involved in a love triangle plot that saw him involved with two women. The American reality star initially traveled to Russia and proposed to his online girlfriend, Varya Malina.

However, she rejected his proposal, and Geoffrey angrily broke off the relationship and returned to the United States. The Tennessee native began dating a close friend, Mary, but the couple’s relationship was short-lived. Varya flew to America and confronted Geoffrey for dating another woman even though they had not officially ended their relationship.

In the season finale, Geoffrey decided to break up with Mary and got back together with Varya. The couple got engaged after Varya accepted his second proposal.

After fans learned that Geoffrey is an actor, some questioned the authenticity of his "90-Day Fiancé" storyline. A section of viewers pointed out that Geoffrey’s emotional reaction after Varya rejected his proposal suddenly feels staged. However, since Geoffrey did not participate in the Tell All episodes, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers will have to wait for his self-produced Tell All to find out if he reveals any details about his acting career. Over the past few weeks, Geoffrey has given several interviews promoting his version of the Tell All.

Popular television host, Domenick Nati,will host the episode, and some "90 Day Fiancé" cast members could contribute to the Tell All. Many viewers hope that Geoffrey can shed more light on his acting career and whether he applied his acting skills on the show.